LCSD Investigating Fatal Domestic Disturbance Incident

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible murder that occurred on Thanksgiving.

According to reports, at 8:34 p.m. on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Department received a call about a potential domestic disturbance at a home on County Road 181.

One person was found unresponsive and was given immediate aid by deputies until paramedics and EMTs with Baptist Ambulance and Lafayette County Fire Department arrived.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was located at the scene and taken into custody by deputies.

The Sheriff’s Department stated it was not releasing further information at this time; however, according to the Lafayette County Detention Center jail records, Kylan J. Phillips, 24, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Friday and booked into the detention center on a murder charge.

It was not immediately known whether Phillips’ arrest was connected to the above incident.

No other information was available this morning.

Staff report

