Ole Miss Business Students Head to Atlanta for Career Trek

By Benjamin Bays

School of Business Administration Communications

Tyler Meisenheimer, (center back) and Wesley Dickens, (far right) with the Ole Miss Business students at BNSF Railway, one of the companies visited on the Career Trek to Dallas in February 2023. Submitted Photo

The Ole Miss Business School will embark on another Career Trek in February 2024. This time the group will head to Atlanta to meet with potential employers and receive first-hand advice and opportunities from top U.S. companies.

Students will be given the unique opportunity to meet with organizations such as Microsoft and Chick fil-A to network for future internships or jobs. This is the third trip sponsored by the UM School of Business Administration since the treks were first initiated.

The first two were to the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“Through our partnership with Ole Miss, Microsoft supports the full student journey as a learner, and as a graduate entering into a new career,” said Stephanee Stephens, Account Executive, Education, Microsoft. “Ole Miss College of Business provides best-in-class learning experiences to its students, allowing them to develop industry knowledge and learn to use cutting-edge tools, making them excellent candidates.”

The Career Trek program, through the UM School of Business Administration, was started in the fall of 2020 and has since collaborated with companies such as AT&T, Aimbridge Hospitality, CBRE, BNSF Railway, and Hillwood Development among many others.

“Our previous career trek taught our team about the significance of providing a highly valuable opportunity for students to connect with and explore the campuses of our industry-leading employer partners,” said Tyler Meisenheimer, Business Connect Program Director. “The employers provided exclusive tours, high-tech presentations, and engaging panel discussions.”

Through the Career Trek program, students can receive unparalleled advice and experience what it is like behind the scenes in the world. They can explore businesses by meeting with current employers and Ole Miss alumni who are looking to connect and guide the next generation of Ole Miss business leaders.

“The Career Trek ended up being a life-changing decision and I’m very grateful that I was able to attend,” said Katherine Rodenmeyer, a senior marketing major from Jackson, Mississippi. “I ended up getting an internship with AT&T after the company visit, and I just accepted my full-time position in their sales development program after I graduate.”

Since the Business Connect program started in 2018 it has helped over 150 students find jobs and internships all across the country. Through the Career Trek, students like Rodenmeyer are able to connect with employers and find highly sought-after job and internship opportunities.

Career treks are made possible through charitable contributions from donors to the School of Business Administration. Thanks to these donors, travel expenses including transportation, hotel accommodations, meals and activities are covered for each student participating.

If you are interested in supporting these endeavors for our students contact Angela Brown, senior director of development for the business school at browna@olemiss.edu or 662-801-0569.

If you are interested in participating in the Atlanta Career Trek, contact Wesley Dickens at

wdickens@bus.olemiss.edu.

Established in 1917, the Ole Miss School of Business Administration has a mission to improve business and society by inspiring students, business and community leaders through advancing business knowledge and capabilities.