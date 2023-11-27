Week Starts off Cold; Gradual Warming With Rain Expected Later in the Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

The first half of this week will feel like winter has arrived in Lafayette County; however, temperatures will warm back up by the end of the week after some rain moves into the area.

According to the National Weather Service, today’s high for our area should hit around 47 degrees under sunny skies and a light breeze around 10 mph. Tonight, temperatures will drop back down into the upper 20s, with some widespread frost forming after 8 p.m. and lasting until Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be around 51 degrees, with a low Tuesday night around 29 degrees. More frost is expected overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be sunny and a little warmer, with an expected high of near 57 degrees and a low of 37 degrees at night.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain on Thursday afternoon, with a high near 59 degrees and winds around 10 to 15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night, with a low of around 47 degrees and winds gusting up to 30 mph.

The rain is expected to continue into Friday morning. The sun should make a return Friday afternoon with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 44 degrees at night. There is a slight chance of some rain Friday night after midnight into Saturday morning, when the chance of rain increases to 40 percent during the day with a high near 59 degrees.

Showers are likely Saturday night, with a low of around 51 degrees. The rain is expected to continue into Sunday, with a high near 63 degrees. The chance of rain on Saturday night and Sunday is currently around 60%.