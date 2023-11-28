UM Kinesiology Professor Inducted into National Academy

By Edwin B. Smith

University Communications

Bo Fernhal (left), president of the National Academy of Kinesiology, presents Minsoo Kang, a University of Mississippi professor of sport analytics, with a certificate in honor of being inducted as a fellow in the academy as sponsors Weimo Zhu and Matthew Mahar look on. Submitted photo

A University of Mississippi researcher has been honored as a fellow of the National Academy of Kinesiology, one of the highest honors a kinesiology scholar can receive.

Minsoo Kang, a professor of sport analytics, is among 17 new fellows inducted at the academy’s 92nd annual meeting in Newport Beach, California. The academy is an honorary organization composed of national and international fellows who have made distinguished and sustained contributions to the study of human movement.

Minsoo Kang. Photo by Thomas Graning/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

Academy membership is limited to 200 active fellows, with an unrestricted number of international fellows.

“The National Academy of Kinesiology is instrumental in shaping the future of our field,” Kang said. “My election as a fellow is a testament to my two decades of contributions and dedication to kinesiology and sport analytics. I’m deeply honored to work alongside esteemed members and am enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead.”

Kang’s background is in measurement and evaluation in kinesiology. His research focuses on applications of measurement and statistical methods and big data analytics to important measurement problems associated with physical activity.

He previously served as chair of the Ole Miss Department of Health, Exercise Science and Recreation Management and has published more than 150 refereed journal articles and been involved in 28 funded research projects.

He is also a fellow in the American College of Sports Medicine and a research fellow of the Society of Health and Physical Educators, known as SHAPE America. He is the editor-in-chief of the Measurement in Physical Education and Exercise Science journal and on the editorial boards of several journals.

Kang’s honor reflects his excellence in the field, said Peter Grandjean, dean of the School of Applied Sciences.

“This achievement enhances Dr. Kang’s profile as well as the profile of our Department of Health, Exercise Science and Recreation Management,” Grandjean said.