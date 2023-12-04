Hiburnia Anderson: 30 Remarkable Years Serving the Oxford School District

After nearly 30 years of dedicated service, Hibernia Anderson is bidding farewell to the Oxford School District and welcoming a new chapter in retirement.

At 29 years old and with two young children, she began her career with the district in 1994 as the program secretary for the Alternative School. She went on to work in various positions, including office manager and administrative assistant to the Director of Special Education, before ultimately serving as the Procurement Manager for Fixed Assets in the Business Department, her final and most recent role before retiring.

Throughout her tenure, Hiburnia wore many hats. During the summer months, she assisted different schools with the procurement of supplies and helped with back-to-school prep as needed.

She also had a hand in establishing the Charger Clinic, where, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the district’s Superintendent at the time, Brian Harvey, enlisted her assistance with administrative needs and help with tracking the massive influx of absences.

One of Anderson’s fondest memories was from years ago during a luncheon in the Grove, held after the annual Teacher Convocation.

Hibernia Anderson

“It was so beautiful outside that day,” she recalled. “I remember everyone mingling happily and our administrators serving all of us, which I thought was so kind.”

For Hiburnia, the Oxford School District has been more than just an employer; it has been a family. She joined the district at a low point amidst a divorce and found solace in the supportive community of colleagues and administrators who became close friends and mentors.

“Oxford School District was my saving grace,” she explained. “I was so unhappy 29 and a half years ago when I first started, and the students, parents, and coworkers brought me so much joy during a very tough time in my life.

“I was able to grow so much as a person since then and throughout my whole time here.”

Her advice to those embarking on a career path is to set goals and to seek guidance from a mentor. She encourages individuals to aim high and always approach their work with a sense of professionalism. She emphasized the importance of knowing your worth and always reaching for the stars.

In retirement, she plans to take a well-deserved break, remodel her home, and enjoy life. Anderson may also consider eventually finding part-time work.

She cherishes her time working in the district, but she said she is looking forward to beginning a new chapter.

