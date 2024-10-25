Ole Miss Women Ranked No. 21: Rebel Roundup

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s basketball team is primed for a great season and that’s reflected in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Rebels debut as the No. 21 team in the poll that was announced Thursday. They’re coming off a 24-9 seasons that also saw them win 12 SEC games.

Under the leadership of seventh-year coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, Ole Miss has played in the last three NCAA tournaments and hopes to continue that trend in the upcoming season.

Ole Miss is one of seven SEC teams included in the preseason poll. The Rebels are joined by No.1 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 7 LSU, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 22 Kentucky and No. 25 Alabama.

Eight players from last year’s NCAA Tournament squad returned to Oxford, including two-time All-SEC member Madison Scott. Kennedy Todd-Williams and KK Deans are projected to accompany Scott in the starting lineup. Todd-Williams averaged the third-most points for the Rebels last season with 10.6 and Deans started in six games last year.

