Connect with us
100424-Gastons-Generic-01

Sports

Ole Miss Early Signing Day Recap: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics.

Published

47 minutes ago

on

Ole Miss Rebels coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin during a game

Ole Miss announced the signings of 17 players across six sports at the start of the NCAA early signing period on Wednesday.

The Rebels welcomed new players in men and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, softball and volleyball.

Here’s a complete of the players that signed with Ole Miss on Wednesday:

Men’s Basketball

Tylis Jordan, Forward, Louisville, Ga.

Patton Pinkins, guard, Wolfforth, Texas

Women’s Basketball

Lauren Jacobs, Guard, South Carolina

Softball

Madi George, Leander, Texas/Rouse High School

Madi Heine, Cumming, Georgia/West Forsyth High School

Payton Kennedy, San Clemente, California/Santa Margarita Catholic High School

Addisyn Linton, Eagleville, Tennessee/Eagleville High School

Izzy Rettiger, Buford, Georgia/Buford High School

Kaidance Till, Germantown Hills, Illinois/Metamora Township High School

Volleyball

Bella Bonanno, Fayetteville, Arkansas/Shiloh Christian School

Keirstyn Carlton, Stephenville, Texas/Stephenville High School

Annabelle De Jager, Eaton, Colorado/Eaton High School

Caroline Ellis, Stamford, Connecticut/King School

Carly Paugh, Willis, Texas/Willis High School

Men’s Golf

Daniel Tolf, Gothenburg, Sweden

Finn Meister, Tucson, Arizona

Women’s Golf

Matilda Björkman, Töreboda, Västergötland, Sweden

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

Men’s Basketball: Ole Miss 64, South Alabama 54

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss at Delaware State, 4:30 p.m.

Did You Notice?

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“People say how unbelievable and enjoyable this whole thing must be. But watching your children play quarterback, putting themselves on the line every game, getting smacked around and bloodied up… it’s very, very hard.”

We’ll Leave You With This

Here’s how you can help Ole Miss pay for a $350k fine for field-storming.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC