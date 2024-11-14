Sports
Ole Miss Early Signing Day Recap: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics.
Ole Miss announced the signings of 17 players across six sports at the start of the NCAA early signing period on Wednesday.
The Rebels welcomed new players in men and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, softball and volleyball.
Here’s a complete of the players that signed with Ole Miss on Wednesday:
Men’s Basketball
Tylis Jordan, Forward, Louisville, Ga.
Patton Pinkins, guard, Wolfforth, Texas
Women’s Basketball
Lauren Jacobs, Guard, South Carolina
Softball
Madi George, Leander, Texas/Rouse High School
Madi Heine, Cumming, Georgia/West Forsyth High School
Payton Kennedy, San Clemente, California/Santa Margarita Catholic High School
Addisyn Linton, Eagleville, Tennessee/Eagleville High School
Izzy Rettiger, Buford, Georgia/Buford High School
Kaidance Till, Germantown Hills, Illinois/Metamora Township High School
Volleyball
Bella Bonanno, Fayetteville, Arkansas/Shiloh Christian School
Keirstyn Carlton, Stephenville, Texas/Stephenville High School
Annabelle De Jager, Eaton, Colorado/Eaton High School
Caroline Ellis, Stamford, Connecticut/King School
Carly Paugh, Willis, Texas/Willis High School
Men’s Golf
Daniel Tolf, Gothenburg, Sweden
Finn Meister, Tucson, Arizona
Women’s Golf
Matilda Björkman, Töreboda, Västergötland, Sweden
Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results
Men’s Basketball: Ole Miss 64, South Alabama 54
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss at Delaware State, 4:30 p.m.
Did You Notice?
BREAKING: Five-Star WR Caleb Cunningham has Flipped his Commitment from Alabama to Ole Miss, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’3 190 WR from Ackerman, MS had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since July
“Sip Made, Sip Stayed”https://t.co/No8axBuzsT pic.twitter.com/BbzHLLztAc
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 13, 2024
.@TomFornelli's QB power rankings heading into Week 12 👀@OleMissFB QB Jaxson Dart takes the No. 1 spot after taking down Georgia.
Full breakdown 🔗 https://t.co/3tSgpPcEPc pic.twitter.com/VFvCoh90oN
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 13, 2024
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“People say how unbelievable and enjoyable this whole thing must be. But watching your children play quarterback, putting themselves on the line every game, getting smacked around and bloodied up… it’s very, very hard.”
We’ll Leave You With This
Here’s how you can help Ole Miss pay for a $350k fine for field-storming.
🚨 NOT A DRILL 🚨
You can own a piece of the goalposts from the @OleMissFB win over UGA! Quantities are limited, so act fast. ⬇️
— Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) November 13, 2024
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC