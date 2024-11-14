Ole Miss Early Signing Day Recap: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss announced the signings of 17 players across six sports at the start of the NCAA early signing period on Wednesday.

The Rebels welcomed new players in men and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, softball and volleyball.

Here’s a complete of the players that signed with Ole Miss on Wednesday:

Men’s Basketball

Tylis Jordan, Forward, Louisville, Ga.

Patton Pinkins, guard, Wolfforth, Texas

Women’s Basketball

Lauren Jacobs, Guard, South Carolina

Softball

Madi George, Leander, Texas/Rouse High School

Madi Heine, Cumming, Georgia/West Forsyth High School

Payton Kennedy, San Clemente, California/Santa Margarita Catholic High School

Addisyn Linton, Eagleville, Tennessee/Eagleville High School

Izzy Rettiger, Buford, Georgia/Buford High School

Kaidance Till, Germantown Hills, Illinois/Metamora Township High School

Volleyball

Bella Bonanno, Fayetteville, Arkansas/Shiloh Christian School

Keirstyn Carlton, Stephenville, Texas/Stephenville High School

Annabelle De Jager, Eaton, Colorado/Eaton High School

Caroline Ellis, Stamford, Connecticut/King School

Carly Paugh, Willis, Texas/Willis High School

Men’s Golf

Daniel Tolf, Gothenburg, Sweden

Finn Meister, Tucson, Arizona

Women’s Golf

Matilda Björkman, Töreboda, Västergötland, Sweden

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

Men’s Basketball: Ole Miss 64, South Alabama 54

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss at Delaware State, 4:30 p.m.

Did You Notice?

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Caleb Cunningham has Flipped his Commitment from Alabama to Ole Miss, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’3 190 WR from Ackerman, MS had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since July “Sip Made, Sip Stayed”https://t.co/No8axBuzsT pic.twitter.com/BbzHLLztAc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 13, 2024

.@TomFornelli's QB power rankings heading into Week 12 👀@OleMissFB QB Jaxson Dart takes the No. 1 spot after taking down Georgia. Full breakdown 🔗 https://t.co/3tSgpPcEPc pic.twitter.com/VFvCoh90oN — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 13, 2024

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“People say how unbelievable and enjoyable this whole thing must be. But watching your children play quarterback, putting themselves on the line every game, getting smacked around and bloodied up… it’s very, very hard.”

We’ll Leave You With This

Here’s how you can help Ole Miss pay for a $350k fine for field-storming.