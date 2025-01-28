Connect with us

Men’s Track & Field No. 13 in Initial USTFCCCA Indoor Rating Index

Ole Miss men’s track debuts at No. 13 in the USTFCCCA rankings, led by standout performances from Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan.

4 hours ago

NEW ORLEANS – Ole Miss men’s track & field debuted at No. 13 in the first USTFCCCA Indoor Rating Index for the 2025 season, as unveiled by the association on Tuesday morning.

This marks the 52nd total top-25 appearance for the Ole Miss men indoors since the rating system began in 2008, the 27th such occurrence under 10th-year head coach Connie Price-Smith. Of the 109 total indoor rankings appearances in Ole Miss history, Price-Smith’s Rebel teams own 76 (49 women, 27 men).

The USTFCCCA’s National Rating Index is a computer rating system which uses an algorithm that emphasizes individual performances, assigning a point value to each individual mark that contributes to a team total to assess its national ranking.

The Rebel men are currently paced by three top-five performances – two from Bowerman watch list member and junior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan. The reigning NCAA indoor and outdoor shot put champion currently contributes 44.11 of Ole Miss’ 62.23 total points by himself, with his world-leading shot put mark of 20.83m/68-04.25 (25.83 points) and his collegiate No. 3 PR in the weight throw of 23.99m/78-08.50 (18.28 points).

Fellow junior Arvesta Troupe owns 15.41 points himself with his high jump PR of 2.20m/7-02.50, good for fourth in Division I.

Other Rebel men contributing are Toby Gillen in the 5K (18th, 13:30.34), Bryson Smith in the weight throw (20th, 21.81m/71-06.75), Max Armstrong in the 800-meter (22nd, 1:49.29), Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley in the triple jump (32nd, 15.49m/50-10), Mason Hickel in the weight throw (32nd, 21.02m/68-11.75) and Marcus Dropik in the 800-meter (38th, 1:49.88).

Ole Miss track & field returns to action this weekend as part of the high-powered Razorback Invitational, held at the University of Arkansas on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

No. 13 Ole Miss Men • USTFCCCA Week 1 Rating Index • 62.23 Points
1. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – Shot Put – 20.83m/68-04.25 – 25.83 Points
3. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – Weight Throw – 23.99m/78-08.50 – 18.28 Points
4. Arvesta Troupe – High Jump – 2.20m/7-02.50 – 15.41 Points
18. Toby Gillen – 5K – 13:30.34 – 1.19 Points
20. Bryson Smith – Weight Throw – 21.81m/71-06.75 – 0.76 Points
22. Max Armstrong – 800-Meter – 1:49.29 – 0.68 Points
32. Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley – Triple Jump – 15.49m/50-10 – 0.03 Points
32. Mason Hickel – Weight Throw – 21.02m/68-11.75 – 0.03 Points
38. Marcus Dropik – 800-Meter – 1:49.88 – 0.03 Points

No. 35 Ole Miss Women • USTFCCCA Week 1 Rating Index • 26.95 Points
2. Akaoma Odeluga – Shot Put – 18.37m/60-03.25 – 21.36 Points
11. Akaoma Odeluga – Weight Throw – 21.47m/70-05.25 – 5.40 Points
26. Mensi Stiff – Shot Put – 16.59m/54-05.25 – 0.15 Points
33. Skylar Soli – Weight Throw – 20.10m/65-11.50 – 0.02 Points
34. Samara McConnell – Pole Vault – 4.12m/13-06.25 – 0.02 Points

Information from olemisssports.com is included in this story.

