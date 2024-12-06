Sports
Ole Miss volleyball makes history: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebels’ first-ever win in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
OMAHA, Neb. – Ole Miss volleyball made history Wednesday in its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance, beating No. 7-seed Florida State 3-2 for its first-ever NCAA tournament win.
The Rebels won the first round matchup 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 15-13 and will face the winner of No. 2-seed Creighton and South Dakota at 7 p.m. Friday.
But that’s not all the history that was made Wednesday.
Sasha Ratliff became the Rebels’ all-time, all-eras blocks leader, passing Genevieve Shy with 503 blocks in her senior season. The senior from Atlanta, Georgia broke a 28-year-old all-time record held by Shy, who competed from 1993 to 1996, tallying 502 blocks.
Ratliff will end her career as the program’s all eras block leader, as well as the rally scoring leader for solo blocks, block assists and total blocks, while ranking ninth all-time in kills.
Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results
Volleyball: Ole Miss 3, No. 7 Florida State 2 (20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 15-13), NCAA Tournament First Round, Omaha, Neb.
Women’s Basketball: NC State 68, No. 18 Ole Miss 61
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Track and Field: Ice Breaker, Birmingham, Ala.
Volleyball: Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Creighton/South Dakota, 7 p.m.
Did You Notice?
- Ole Miss receiver Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells will be a participant in the East-West Shrine Bowl likely signaling his, likely, intent to enter the NFL Draft this spring. Wells had one more year of eligibility due to the COVID season. In his season with the Rebels, Wells caught 27 passes for 521 receiving yards (19.3 YPC) and five touchdowns.
“It’s no fun when you lose.”
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14