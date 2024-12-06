Ole Miss volleyball makes history: Rebel Roundup

OMAHA, Neb. – Ole Miss volleyball made history Wednesday in its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance, beating No. 7-seed Florida State 3-2 for its first-ever NCAA tournament win.

The Rebels won the first round matchup 20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 15-13 and will face the winner of No. 2-seed Creighton and South Dakota at 7 p.m. Friday.

But that’s not all the history that was made Wednesday.

Sasha Ratliff became the Rebels’ all-time, all-eras blocks leader, passing Genevieve Shy with 503 blocks in her senior season. The senior from Atlanta, Georgia broke a 28-year-old all-time record held by Shy, who competed from 1993 to 1996, tallying 502 blocks.

Ratliff will end her career as the program’s all eras block leader, as well as the rally scoring leader for solo blocks, block assists and total blocks, while ranking ninth all-time in kills.

Volleyball: Ole Miss 3, No. 7 Florida State 2 (20-25, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 15-13), NCAA Tournament First Round, Omaha, Neb.

Women’s Basketball: NC State 68, No. 18 Ole Miss 61

Track and Field: Ice Breaker, Birmingham, Ala.

Volleyball: Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Creighton/South Dakota, 7 p.m.

Ole Miss receiver Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells will be a participant in the East-West Shrine Bowl likely signaling his, likely, intent to enter the NFL Draft this spring. Wells had one more year of eligibility due to the COVID season. In his season with the Rebels, Wells caught 27 passes for 521 receiving yards (19.3 YPC) and five touchdowns.

