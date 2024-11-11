Connect with us
Ole Miss’ Beard, former coach Weltlich complete press conference

Complete press conference with current coach and former coach talking about the current state of the program and history

8 hours ago

Ole Miss coach talks about his the status of the men’s basketball program and preview the Rebels’ upcoming game against South Alabama alongside former Ole Miss coach Bob Weltlich on Monday.

Weltlich coaches in Oxford for six seasons, compiling an 83-88 overall record and led the Rebels to their first-ever SEC tournament championship and NCAA tournament appearance in the 1980-81 season.

