Basketball
Ole Miss’ Beard, former coach Weltlich complete press conference
Complete press conference with current coach and former coach talking about the current state of the program and history
Ole Miss coach talks about his the status of the men’s basketball program and preview the Rebels’ upcoming game against South Alabama alongside former Ole Miss coach Bob Weltlich on Monday.
Weltlich coaches in Oxford for six seasons, compiling an 83-88 overall record and led the Rebels to their first-ever SEC tournament championship and NCAA tournament appearance in the 1980-81 season.
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC