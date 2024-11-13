Connect with us
Football

Josh Pate’s latest power ratings headed into final weeks of season

Where did popular YouTube college football show put Ole Miss in his latest rankings getting near end of season

Published

1 hour ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — Josh Pate broke down the latest edition of his power ratings with big movement happening.

Will Steve Sarkisian and Texas stay top 5?

What about Alabama and Ole Miss after big wins over LSU and UGA?

Where is Ohio State after a win Purdue?

How about Penn State?

What about teams like Colorado and South Carolina?

Where does Miami get slotted?

Does Kansas State continue to stay above Iowa State?

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC