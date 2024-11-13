Football
Josh Pate’s latest power ratings headed into final weeks of season
Where did popular YouTube college football show put Ole Miss in his latest rankings getting near end of season
OXFORD, Miss. — Josh Pate broke down the latest edition of his power ratings with big movement happening.
Will Steve Sarkisian and Texas stay top 5?
What about Alabama and Ole Miss after big wins over LSU and UGA?
Where is Ohio State after a win Purdue?
How about Penn State?
What about teams like Colorado and South Carolina?
Where does Miami get slotted?
Does Kansas State continue to stay above Iowa State?
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC