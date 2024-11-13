Josh Pate’s latest power ratings headed into final weeks of season

OXFORD, Miss. — Josh Pate broke down the latest edition of his power ratings with big movement happening.

Will Steve Sarkisian and Texas stay top 5?

What about Alabama and Ole Miss after big wins over LSU and UGA?

Where is Ohio State after a win Purdue?

How about Penn State?

What about teams like Colorado and South Carolina?

Where does Miami get slotted?

Does Kansas State continue to stay above Iowa State?