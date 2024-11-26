No. 18 Ole Miss to face No. 2 UConn: Rebel Roundup

NASSAU, Bahamas – No. 18 Ole Miss will have a chance to make splash in the Bahamas that will be felt not just in Oxford but across the entire nation.

The Rebels (4-1) beat Boston College (6-2) on Monday at the Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship, setting up a showdown with No. 2 UConn on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. The Huskies earned their spot in the championship match with a 71-52 win against Oregon State on Monday.

The Eagles didn’t put up much resistance against Ole Miss on Monday. The Rebels’ 92 points scored is the first time Ole Miss has scored at least 90 points against a Power Four team since outscoring LSU, 102-101, in triple overtime on Feb. 7, 2010. The last time Ole Miss scored 90 points against a Power Four opponent in regulation was March 25, 2007, in a 90-82 win over Oklahoma.

The Rebels had five players score double digits, led by Kennedy Todd-Williams with 17 points. Sira Thienou was second on the team with 16 points, KK Deans had 15, Starr Jacobs had 12 and Ayanna Thompson had 10. Jacobs recorded her first career double-double with 11 rebounds, including eight on the offensive side of the court, in addition to her 12 points.

Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Ole Miss 92, Boston College 55, Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship

Head football coach Lane Kiffin held his Monday press conference, where he addressed several topics including the Rebels’ week preparing for the Egg Bowl.

The Egg Bowl Run is making its way through Calhoun County. The game ball was handed off in Calhoun City and headed to Oxford. Such a cool annual tradition. Thank you to all of our service men and women. pic.twitter.com/3fRNUAPYQM — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) November 24, 2024

“God that’s a great game. I wish I’d played my whole career in flag football.”

A team’s starting quarterback, warranted or not, will always get the blame when things go wrong. For young players wanting to be quarterbacks, here’s a great example for how to handle these kinds of situations: