Connect with us

Football

Kiffin answers questions about Rebels’ running back … again

Complete press conference Monday with Ole Miss coach previewing Egg Bowl with Mississippi State and more Bentley questions

Published

8 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — One of the first questions Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin had to deal with Monday was about running back Ulysses Bentley IV, who hasn’t seen an awful lot of playing time. Here’s his complete press conference headed into Friday’s Egg Bowl matchup against Mississippi State.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ABC