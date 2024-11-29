Connect with us

RECAP: Jaxson Dart post-game Egg Bowl press conference

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart speaks with reporters after the Rebels won the annual Egg Bowl rivalry game 26-14 against Mississippi State.

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart didn’t have his best statistical day against Mississippi State, but the Rebels didn’t need him to. Dart threw for 143 yards and one touchdown, but it was the 254 rushing yards the Rebels had that led the way. After the 26-14 win, Dart spoke with reporters.

