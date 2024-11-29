Watch/Listen
RECAP: Jaxson Dart post-game Egg Bowl press conference
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart speaks with reporters after the Rebels won the annual Egg Bowl rivalry game 26-14 against Mississippi State.
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart didn’t have his best statistical day against Mississippi State, but the Rebels didn’t need him to. Dart threw for 143 yards and one touchdown, but it was the 254 rushing yards the Rebels had that led the way. After the 26-14 win, Dart spoke with reporters.
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14