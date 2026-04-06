The Outside Noise: Transfer Portal Madness, SEC Baseball Craziness

Monday is the start of a busy week for Ole Miss.

The NCAA women’s basketball transfer portal is already open and more than 1,000 players have entered in less than one day. The men’s portal window opens on Tuesday and figures to reach a similar figure for number of day one entries. Ole Miss is expected to be active in both portals.

The SEC baseball season also continues this week. No. 25 Ole Miss is back in the rankings thanks to a series win at then-No. 21 Florida and has a top 25 showdown with No. 24 LSU on the horizon.

All of that plus a look at the wild results from this weekend’s slate of SEC baseball game is included in today’s episode of The Outside Noise.