The Outside Noise: Predicting LSU vs. Ole Miss Baseball SEC Series

Ole Miss and LSU are set to start their three-game series this weekend on Friday. Before the first pitch is thrown, Taylor Hodges gives his predictions for who will emerge victorious this weekend in a new episode of The Outside Noise.

Ole Miss Starting Pitchers

Friday: Hunter Elliott

Season stats: 3-1, 3.79 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 40.1 IP, 29 H, 18 R, 17 ER, 26 BB, 60 SO, .201 Opp. BA

Last time out, at Florida (2-0 loss): 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 9 SO, 1 WP, 102 TP

Saturday: Cade Townsend

Season stats: 2-1, 1.82 ERA, .94 WHIP, 29.2 IP, 21 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 46 SO, .189 Opp. BA

Last time out, at Florida (5-2 win): 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 6 SO, 1 WP, 83 TP

Sunday: Taylor Rabe

Season stats: 3-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 25.1 IP, 22 H, 9 ER, 4 BB, 32 SO, .229 Opp. BA

Last time out, at Florida (6-4 win): 4.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 6 SO, 1 HR, 73 TP

LSU Projected Starting Pitchers

Casan Evans

Season stats: 2-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 41.2 IP, 32 H, 25 R, 23 ER, 21 BB, 59 SO, .205 Opp. BA

Last time out, vs. Tenn. (7-5 win): 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 6 SO, 2 WP, 90 TP

William Schmidt

Season stats: 4-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 41 IP, 32 H, 15 R, 12 ER, 14 BB, 56 SO, .208 Opp. BA

Last time out, vs. Tenn. (4-1 loss): 5.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 SOO, 1 HBP, 99 TP

How to Watch: No. 24 LSU at No. 25 Ole Miss

Who: No. 24 LSU Tigers (22-12, 6-6 SEC) at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (23-11, 5-7 SEC)

When: 6:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: LSU leads the all-time series 185-160

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 2, LSU 0 (2025 SEC Tournament Semifinal)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Alcorn State, 11-1 (7 innings)

Last time out, Tigers: lost to Bethune-Cookman, 10-7

LSU

Out

P #22 Cooper Moore

IF #44 Trent Caraway

Questionable

IF #24 Seth Dardar

C #25 Omar Serna Jr.

Probable

OF #1 Chris Stanfield

Ole Miss

Out