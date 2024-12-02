Connect with us

RECAP: Ole Miss coach on team’s record-setting game

Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin spoke with reporters after her team’s 89-24 victory against Alabama State on Saturday.

No. 18 Ole Miss made history Sunday against Alabama State, recording its largest margin of victory in school history (65). The Rebels (5-2) defeated the Lady Hornets 89-24, which also matches the lowest point total allowed in Ole Miss history matching the 24 points allowed to Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin talked about her team’s record-setting performance after the game with reporters.

