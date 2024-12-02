Connect with us
Basketball

Recap: Ole Miss players talk about Alabama State win

No. 18 Ole Miss players Starr Jacobs and Christeen Iwuala spoke with reporters after the Lady Rebels’ 89-24 victory against Alabama State.

No. 18 Ole Miss players Starr Jacobs and Christeen Iwuala spoke with reporters after the Lady Rebels’ 89-24 victory against Alabama State on Saturday. Ole Miss will return to action Thursday at 6 p.m. at NC State. You can watch the full press conference above or here.

