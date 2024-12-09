Rebels move up in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Ole Miss men’s basketball moved up one spot in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Top 25 released on Monday.

The Rebels (8-1) moved up to No. 19 in the rankings behind two-time defending national champion UConn (7-3). The rise in rankings comes after the Rebels defeated Louisville (86-63) and Lindenwood (86-53) this past week. Ole Miss was also ranked No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll.

Ole Miss is one of nine ranked SEC teams, including three of the top five ranked teams. Tennessee was ranked No. 1 in the poll followed by No. 2 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky. Other ranked SEC teams include No. 7 Alabama, No. 9 Florida, No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 25 Mississippi State. Tennessee (8-0) is off to its best start since opening the 2000-01 season 9-0 despite losing four starters from last year’s SEC championship team.

“We have a diverse offense,” Beard said. “We have good players. I think from a coaching standpoint, we just try to find out in the flow of the game what’s going to give our team the best chance to be successful.”

Through their first nine games, the Rebels ranked No. 46 nationally in scoring offense (83.3 points per game) and No. 61 in scoring defense (66 points allowed per game).

Next up for the Rebels is a neutral site game against Southern Miss on Saturday in Biloxi, Miss. Three days later the Rebels will host Southern University. Both games will be televised on SEC Network+ starting at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.