Football
Ole Miss 2025 football schedule announced: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebels’ 2025 football schedule.
As the Ole Miss football program makes it plans and preparation for another run at a College Football Playoff berth, it at least knows the journey it’ll take.
The Rebels’ 2025 football schedule was announced Wednesday night in a primetime unveiling on ESPN2 and SEC Network. Here’s the complete schedule and dates:
2025 Ole Miss Football Schedule
- Sat., Aug. 30 – vs. Georgia State – Oxford, Miss.
- Sat., Sept. 6 – at Kentucky – Lexington, Ky.
- Sat., Sept. 13 – vs. Arkansas – Oxford, Miss.
- Sat., Sept. 20 – vs. Tulane – Oxford, Miss.
- Sat., Sept. 27 – vs. LSU – Oxford, Miss.
- Sat., Oct. 11 – vs. Washington State – Oxford, Miss.
- Sat., Oct. 18 – at Georgia – Athens, Ga.
- Sat., Oct. 25 – at Oklahoma – Norman, Okla.
- Sat., Nov. 1 – vs. South Carolina – Oxford, Miss.
- Sat., Nov. 8 – vs. The Citadel – Oxford, Miss.
- Sat., Nov. 15 – vs. Florida – Oxford, Miss.
- Sat., Nov. 29 – vs. Mississippi State – Starkville, Miss.
The Rebels will start SEC play fairly on in the season, but the overall schedule won’t do much to improve upon this season’s strength of schedule. At first glance, the toughest game in 2025 for Ole Miss will be a road trip to Georgia (and that probably won’t change.)
Did You Notice?
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“That’s the one thing before parenthood that no one really impressed upon me, that all of my children would be so different.”
We’ll Leave You With This
Plenty of speculation is cicrulating about former Patriots coach Bill Belichick becoming the head coach at North Carolina, which leads to posts like this:
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|6:30 PM • ESPN