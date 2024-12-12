Ole Miss 2025 football schedule announced: Rebel Roundup

As the Ole Miss football program makes it plans and preparation for another run at a College Football Playoff berth, it at least knows the journey it’ll take.

The Rebels’ 2025 football schedule was announced Wednesday night in a primetime unveiling on ESPN2 and SEC Network. Here’s the complete schedule and dates:

2025 Ole Miss Football Schedule

Sat., Aug. 30 – vs. Georgia State – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Sept. 6 – at Kentucky – Lexington, Ky.

Sat., Sept. 13 – vs. Arkansas – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Sept. 20 – vs. Tulane – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Sept. 27 – vs. LSU – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Oct. 11 – vs. Washington State – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Oct. 18 – at Georgia – Athens, Ga.

Sat., Oct. 25 – at Oklahoma – Norman, Okla.

Sat., Nov. 1 – vs. South Carolina – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Nov. 8 – vs. The Citadel – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Nov. 15 – vs. Florida – Oxford, Miss.

Sat., Nov. 29 – vs. Mississippi State – Starkville, Miss.

The Rebels will start SEC play fairly on in the season, but the overall schedule won’t do much to improve upon this season’s strength of schedule. At first glance, the toughest game in 2025 for Ole Miss will be a road trip to Georgia (and that probably won’t change.)

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“That’s the one thing before parenthood that no one really impressed upon me, that all of my children would be so different.”

We’ll Leave You With This

Plenty of speculation is cicrulating about former Patriots coach Bill Belichick becoming the head coach at North Carolina, which leads to posts like this: