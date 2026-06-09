Ole Miss Trending Hard for Four-Star WR After Official Visit

Ole Miss has been stacking strong recruiting weekends all spring, but this past one felt different. This one felt like the Rebels might have found their next big piece.

Four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley was back in Oxford for his official visit, and everything about the trip pointed in the same direction. The staff made him a priority. The players made him feel like he belonged. His family got the full picture. And when Mosley left town, it was hard not to think Ole Miss had done exactly what it needed to do.

“I enjoyed the atmosphere,” Mosley said to Rebels247. “I spent time with the coaches and the players. They gave me the chance to see how I fit with the program, on and off the field.”

That fit has been the story for months. Ole Miss has been trending for the Rosharon, Texas standout throughout the spring, and the visit only strengthened that position. Mosley said getting the rest of his family on campus mattered.

“They are swinging pretty hard. I would say they hold a top spot in my recruitment,” he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “Getting the rest of my family to see Ole Miss helped move them up as well. I already had a good place for them during this process.”

And then he added the line that tends to stick with recruits who end up choosing Ole Miss.

“They treated me like family. No hiding, straight to the point, and I respect that.”

A lot of that comes from the people leading his recruitment. Position coach L’Damian Washington and recruiting assistant Donte Moncrief have been on him early, and Mosley said the connection with former Rebel receivers now on staff is part of the appeal.

“It’s the brotherhood they have there,” Mosley said to Rivals. “The guys they have that came back to Ole Miss to coach show what they are all about. The opportunity to grow and develop in a great program and my chances to help contribute early are also what stand out.”

He also spent time with current players, including Deuce Alexander, Horatio Fields and freshman Jase Matthews.

Then there’s the NFL angle. Ole Miss has leaned on its track record at the position for years, and Mosley didn’t hide how much that resonated.

“It felt good being around NFL receivers,” he said to Rebels247’s Kam Wicker. “They can teach me a lot, and help get me through the things they had to go through in college to help me get better.”

Quarterback commit Keegan Croucher has been in his ear too.

“He tells me to come up there. He’s looking for a guy like me to come play with him,” Mosley said.

Head coach Pete Golding was heavily involved during the visit as well, and Mosley appreciated the direct approach.

“He’s a really cool guy, we like him a lot,” Mosley said. “He was just really being honest with us about how he was gonna run things as the new head coach. Telling me what will happen if I do decide to go there, where he’ll put me.”

The biggest development came after the visit. Mosley canceled his upcoming trip to Texas and is weighing other options for that weekend. He still plans to see Arkansas on June 19 before announcing his commitment on June 27.

He hasn’t released a new list of top schools, but he didn’t dance around where things stand. Ole Miss sits at the top.

And that’s the real story here. The Rebels have been hot on the trail for weeks, climbing inside the top 20 of the national rankings and stacking momentum with each visit weekend. But Mosley is different. He’s a priority wideout, a top 20 receiver nationally, and the kind of player who usually takes longer to lean this strongly toward one school.

Yet here he is, fresh off an official visit, talking about fit, family, development, honesty, and opportunity. Talking about Ole Miss the way recruits talk about the place they eventually choose.

There’s still time left in his recruitment, and Arkansas will get its shot.

But if you’re reading the signs, the tone, and the decisions he’s already made, it’s getting harder to shake the feeling that Ole Miss is in the best position it has ever been.

June 27 is coming. And right now, the Rebels look like the team to beat.