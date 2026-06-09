Ole Miss Looks to Deliver Big Pitch to Five-Star Running Back

Ole Miss has hosted plenty of important visitors over the years, but this week feels like one of those moments that can say something bigger about where the program stands.

Five-star running back David Gabriel Georges is coming to Oxford for his official visit, and the timing could not be more important.

Gabriel Georges is wrapping up a national tour that has already taken him through Ohio State and Tennessee, two programs that rolled out the full red carpet and then some. Tennessee gave him the 865 event treatment last weekend, complete with promises of the No. 0 jersey, early playing time and a financial package that people around the recruitment believe will be hard for anyone to match.

5-star RB David Gabriel Georges’ walk out🔥 Come home @DavidGG27 pic.twitter.com/9vWaJLKNcq — Rocky Top Now (@rockytopnow) June 7, 2026

Ohio State, meanwhile, has been steady and confident for months, pitching a clear path to the field and leaning on its history of producing NFL backs.

That’s the reality Ole Miss walks into. The Rebels are not catching Gabriel Georges early in the process. They are stepping into the ring after two heavyweights have already landed their punches.

Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges on his Ohio State Official Visit 🌰 “They really want me to be a Buckeye,” he said. “They not only want to develop me as a football player, but as a man.”⁰https://t.co/LhL802rpFS https://t.co/v1LROTDXZX pic.twitter.com/RbiQHnMzgV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 1, 2026

But Ole Miss has shown it has a big punch on the recruiting trail.

The Rebels have been a factor longer than most people realize, and the relationships inside the building are the reason this recruitment never turned into a two-team race.

Gabriels Georges has deep ties to Oxford. His best friend and former Baylor School backfield partner, Shekai Mills Knight, is already on the roster. Brycen Sanders, another Baylor alum, is back as the starting center. For a kid who grew up in Quebec and found a second home in Chattanooga, that kind of familiarity carries weight.

So does the staff. Jake Schoonover and Frank Wilson have been the anchors of this recruitment, but it’s been an all hands effort. Pete Golding, Kelvin Bolden, Donte Moncrief and others have been involved for months.

Gabriel Georges has known these coaches longer than he has known most of the staffs recruiting him, and that continuity is one of the reasons Ole Miss is still standing after Ohio State and Tennessee made their moves.

There’s also the pitch that Ole Miss has leaned into more aggressively this spring: the chance to follow Kewan Lacy. The program has made it clear that Gabriel Georges would be stepping into a role with national visibility, especially with Lacy landing on the EA Sports College Football 27 cover. That kind of branding matters to elite backs, and Ole Miss knows it.

None of this guarantees anything. Tennessee has momentum. Ohio State has staying power. Georgia is still waiting in the wings with its own visit coming up. Gabriel Georges is going to hear strong pitches from every angle before he announces on June 27.

The first running back since Derrick Henry to win MaxPreps National Player of the Year ⭐ David Gabriel George (@DavidGG27) rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 27 TDs while leading Baylor to an undefeated season. 🏈 Full story⬇️https://t.co/BfHorktIlg pic.twitter.com/LxXtBuG3ua — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) June 2, 2026

But this weekend is Ole Miss’ chance to show what it has become.

Not just a program that can get in the room with the biggest names, but one that can close on a player who changes the perception of what Ole Miss football is in 2026.

If the Rebels can land Gabriel Georges, it won’t just be a recruiting win. It will be the clearest sign yet that Ole Miss has moved into a different tier of the sport.

And that’s what makes this visit feel so important. The Rebels have their shot. Now they have to make it count.