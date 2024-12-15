No. 22 Ole Miss women win big again

No. 22 Ole Miss set a new season-high in points scored in Sunday afternoon’s 94-39 victory against South Alabama.

The 94 points scored is the most scored by the Rebels since a Nov. 14, 2021 game against Mississippi Valley State that also saw them score 94 points. It’s also tied for third-most points with coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

The 55-point margin of victory is the fourth win this season by Ole Miss that had a margin of 40 points or more. Ole Miss won by 65 points against Alabama State and by 61 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff earlier in the year.

The Ole Miss defense flexed its muscles against South Alabama, recording 15 steals, the ninth time this season in double figures for that category. South Alabama also committed 30 turnovers, the second-most forced by Ole Miss this season.

Sira Thienou led the Rebels with a career-high 23 points and seven rebounds and is the first freshman to reach the 20-point mark since 2020, while Starr Jacobs had 15 points and seven rebounds. Rhema Collins and Christeen Iwuala each had 10 points scored against South Alabama. It’s the second consecutive game for Collins in double figures, after setting a career-high 12 against Tennessee State.

On her birthday, Tameiya Sadler had one of her best performances as a Rebel. The Vallejo, California, native tied a career-high eight assists while robbing the Jaguars with a career-best four steals. Sadler eclipsed the 200-assist mark of her overall career and sits at 205 after Sunday’s dominant win.

Gotta pop off on your birthday 🎉 Tameiya tied her career-high in assists (8) and also had a season-high in steals (4). #HottyToddy | #NoCeilings pic.twitter.com/grNHk9KPut — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) December 15, 2024

Ole Miss will remain at home to face Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 21. The game against the Devilette’s will be broadcast on SEC Network+ with tipoff set for noon.