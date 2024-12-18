Connect with us

Basketball

Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin previews Rebels’ upcoming game

Watch Ole Miss head Yolett McPhee-McCuin preview the Rebels’ upcoming game against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Published

15 minutes ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. – Watch the complete midweek press conference with Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin as she discusses her team’s time during a week-long break between games and preview the Rebels’ upcoming game against Mississippi Valley State. No. 25 Ole Miss will take on MVSU this Saturday at noon on SEC Network+.

