Ole Miss guard Tameiya Sadler talks about upcoming game

Watch the complete midweek press conference with Ole Miss guard Tameiya Sadler from Wednesday’s media availability.

22 minutes ago

OXFORD, Miss. – Watch the complete midweek press conference with Ole Miss guard Tameiya Sadler on Wednesday as she talks about the Rebels’ long break between games and their upcoming against Mississippi Valley State. No. 25 Ole Miss will take on MVSU this Saturday at noon on SEC Network+.

