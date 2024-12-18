Basketball
Ole Miss guard Tameiya Sadler talks about upcoming game
Watch the complete midweek press conference with Ole Miss guard Tameiya Sadler from Wednesday’s media availability.
OXFORD, Miss. – Watch the complete midweek press conference with Ole Miss guard Tameiya Sadler on Wednesday as she talks about the Rebels’ long break between games and their upcoming against Mississippi Valley State. No. 25 Ole Miss will take on MVSU this Saturday at noon on SEC Network+.
