Basketball
Ole Miss forward Rhema Collins on team’s week-long break
Watch the full press conference with Ole Miss forward Rhema Collins from Wednesday’s midweek media availabilities.
OXFORD, Miss. – Complete midweek press conference with Ole Miss forward Rhema Collins on Wednesday. The Rebels are currently on a week-long break between games. The No. 25 Rebels will return to action on Saturday at home against Mississippi Valley State. Tipoff is set for noon on SEC Network+.
