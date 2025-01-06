Ole Miss coach talks about 63-51 win against Georgia

No. 24 Ole Miss didn’t play its best game Saturday against Georgia, but did manage to pull off a 63-51 win its first SEC game of the season. The Rebels shot less than 35 percent from the field in the first half, but bounced back in the second half to pull away from the Bulldogs. After the game, coach Chris Beard met with reporters to talk about the Rebels’ win. You can watch the full press conference above.