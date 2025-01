Ole Miss players talk after suffering first SEC loss of the season

Ole Miss women’s basketball suffered a shocking, come-from-behind defeat against Texas A&M on Sunday, 60-58. On Monday, the Rebels held a media availability session that included Madison Scott and Tameiya Sadler. Scott had 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists against the Aggies and Sadler had 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals. Scott, Sadler and the rest of the Ole Miss women’s basketball game will return to action Thursday on SEC Network+ at 6:30 p.m.