Ole Miss moves up two spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Ole Miss men’s basketball won two games last week and moved up two spots in the latest AP Men’s Basketball Top 25 rankings released Monday.

The Rebels (14-2, 3-0- SEC) are now ranked No. 21 after picking up wins against unranked Arkansas (73-66) and unranked LSU (77-65).

The next three opponents for Ole Miss are also all ranked in the top 15 with the highest being No. 4 Alabama, who the Rebels will face on Tuesday. After that, the Rebels will travel to No. 15 Mississippi State and then host No. 11 Texas A&M.

It’s a stretch of games that offers Chris Beard’s team a chance to move up more than two spots in next week’s rankings.

The Rebels are one of nine SEC teams to be ranked in the top 25, including the newest No. 1 team Auburn. Tennessee held the top ranking for most of the season until a 30-point loss to No. 5 Florida last week ended that. The Volunteers fell to No. 6 in the rankings. Georgia is the lowest ranked SEC team at No. 23, but it’s the first time the Bulldogs have been ranked since January 2011 when they were ranked No. 24 for a week.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25 poll:

