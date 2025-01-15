Basketball
Ole Miss leading scorer talks about win against Alabama: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss, including what the Rebels’ leading scorer against Alabama said after the game.
No. 21 Ole Miss junior forward has been on a hot streak and that streak continued Tuesday night in the Rebels’ 74-64 victory over No. 4 Alabama. Dia recorded his first double-double of the season against the Crimson Tide while leading the Rebels in scoring for the third-straight game. He ended the game with 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds (including a game-high of four offensive rebounds).
Dia met with reporters in Tuscaloosa, Ala. after the Rebels’ win, alongside coach Chris Beard and talked about the biggest upset of the collegiate basketball season, so far.
Yesterday’s Results
Men’s Basketball: No. 21 Ole Miss 74, No. 4 Alabama 64
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Ole Miss track & field junior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan (Men’s Field Athlete of the Week) and sophomore Akaoma Odeluga (Women’s Field Athlete of the Week) have won SEC weekly honors, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. Odeluga set the current world lead in the women’s shot put for 2025 that measured a career-best 18.37m/60-03.25.
- Following a sensational athletic and academic career, Ole Miss volleyball senior Payton Brgoch has been selected as a College Sports Communicators Third Team Academic All-American, as announced on Tuesday. Brgoch becomes the third Rebel in program history to earn CSC/CoSiDA Academic All-American honors, joining two-time winner Aubrey Edie (2016 – First Team and 2015 – Third Team) and Leslie Schutz (1983 – Second Team).
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“I think the first thing that my sons will tell you, that I never tried to be their coach. And I didn’t give them as much advice as some people might think, being a former player myself and a former quarterback. If they asked, I gave them my opinion.”
We’ll Leave You With This
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|W, 52-20
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|11:00 AM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|8:00 PM
ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|3:00 PM
TBA
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|6:00 PM
ESPN
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN