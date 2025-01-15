Ole Miss leading scorer talks about win against Alabama: Rebel Roundup

No. 21 Ole Miss junior forward has been on a hot streak and that streak continued Tuesday night in the Rebels’ 74-64 victory over No. 4 Alabama. Dia recorded his first double-double of the season against the Crimson Tide while leading the Rebels in scoring for the third-straight game. He ended the game with 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds (including a game-high of four offensive rebounds).

if you want it, take it…. https://t.co/fv8hoTGf4Q — malik dia (@malikkdia) January 15, 2025

Dia met with reporters in Tuscaloosa, Ala. after the Rebels’ win, alongside coach Chris Beard and talked about the biggest upset of the collegiate basketball season, so far.

Yesterday’s Results

Men’s Basketball: No. 21 Ole Miss 74, No. 4 Alabama 64

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss track & field junior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan (Men’s Field Athlete of the Week) and sophomore Akaoma Odeluga (Women’s Field Athlete of the Week) have won SEC weekly honors, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. Odeluga set the current world lead in the women’s shot put for 2025 that measured a career-best 18.37m/60-03.25.

Following a sensational athletic and academic career, Ole Miss volleyball senior Payton Brgoch has been selected as a College Sports Communicators Third Team Academic All-American, as announced on Tuesday. Brgoch becomes the third Rebel in program history to earn CSC/CoSiDA Academic All-American honors, joining two-time winner Aubrey Edie (2016 – First Team and 2015 – Third Team) and Leslie Schutz (1983 – Second Team).

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“I think the first thing that my sons will tell you, that I never tried to be their coach. And I didn’t give them as much advice as some people might think, being a former player myself and a former quarterback. If they asked, I gave them my opinion.”

