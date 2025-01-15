Connect with us

Basketball

Ole Miss leading scorer talks about win against Alabama: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss, including what the Rebels’ leading scorer against Alabama said after the game.

Published

5 hours ago

on

No. 21 Ole Miss junior forward has been on a hot streak and that streak continued Tuesday night in the Rebels’ 74-64 victory over No. 4 Alabama. Dia recorded his first double-double of the season against the Crimson Tide while leading the Rebels in scoring for the third-straight game. He ended the game with 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds (including a game-high of four offensive rebounds).

Dia met with reporters in Tuscaloosa, Ala. after the Rebels’ win, alongside coach Chris Beard and talked about the biggest upset of the collegiate basketball season, so far.

Yesterday’s Results

Men’s Basketball: No. 21 Ole Miss 74, No. 4 Alabama 64

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

  • Ole Miss track & field junior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan (Men’s Field Athlete of the Week) and sophomore Akaoma Odeluga (Women’s Field Athlete of the Week) have won SEC weekly honors, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. Odeluga set the current world lead in the women’s shot put for 2025 that measured a career-best 18.37m/60-03.25.
  • Following a sensational athletic and academic career, Ole Miss volleyball senior Payton Brgoch has been selected as a College Sports Communicators Third Team Academic All-American, as announced on Tuesday. Brgoch becomes the third Rebel in program history to earn CSC/CoSiDA Academic All-American honors, joining two-time winner Aubrey Edie (2016 – First Team and 2015 – Third Team) and Leslie Schutz (1983 – Second Team).

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“I think the first thing that my sons will tell you, that I never tried to be their coach. And I didn’t give them as much advice as some people might think, being a former player myself and a former quarterback. If they asked, I gave them my opinion.”

We’ll Leave You With This

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)W, 52-20

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs Georgia11:00 AM
SECN
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 Arkansas6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSU5:00 PM
SECN
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 Alabama6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&M8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.