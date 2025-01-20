Basketball
Ole Miss still unranked after back-to-back SEC wins
Ole Miss women’s basketball team didn’t crack the top 25, but the Rebels did receive more votes than their instate rival.
Ole Miss women’s basketball team has beaten its biggest rival for the second time in as many days.
A day after the Rebels beat Mississippi State 71-63 on the Bulldogs’ home court, the Rebels found themselves above the Bulldogs in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.
Neither team was ranked inside the top 25, but Ole Miss received more votes than Mississippi State. The Rebels received the third-most votes with nine (behind Nebraska and Creighton) while the Bulldogs received just one vote.
It's a GREAT morning in the Sip 😎#HottyToddy | #WeRunTheSip pic.twitter.com/aWvR5NuSrd
— Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) January 20, 2025
The Rebels won both of their games this past week, which includes the win against Mississippi State and a 94-69 bludgeoning against Florida on Thursday. They won’t be back in action until Sunday when Texas comes to Oxford, Miss. for the first time as an SEC school. The game will be televised on ESPN starting at 2 p.m.
Here is the complete AP Top 25 poll that was released Monday:
AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll
Team, Record
1. UCLA (27), 17-0
2. South Carolina (1), 18-1
3. Notre Dame (2), 16-2
4. USC, 17-1
5. LSU, 20-0
6. UConn, 17-2
7. Texas, 17-2
8. Maryland, 16-1
9. TCU, 19-1
10. Kansas State, 19-1
11. Kentucky, 16-1
12. Ohio State, 17-1
13. North Carolina, 17-3
14. Duke, 15-4
15. Oklahoma, 15-4
16. West Virginia, 15-3
17. Tennessee, 15-3
18. Georgia Tech, 16-3
19. Alabama, 17-3
20. NC State, 14-4
21. Michigan State, 15-3
22. California, 17-3
23. Minnesota, 17-2
24. Michigan, 13-5
25. Baylor, 16-3
Others receiving votes:
Nebraska 35, Creighton 28, Mississippi 9, Utah 9, Vanderbilt 9, Oklahoma St. 5, South Dakota St. 2, Harvard 2, Mississippi St. 1.
