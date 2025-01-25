Connect with us

Basketball

How to Watch No. 16 Ole Miss at No. 22 Missouri: Rebel Roundup

Published

13 hours ago

on

Declaring a game as a must-win situation isn’t easy, but Saturday’s road game against No. 22 Missouri is about as close as No. 16 Ole Miss can get.

The Rebels have lost back-to-back games in heartbreaking fashion after upsetting then-No. 4 Alabama. Now, they’ll face a Tigers team with the exact same overall and SEC records as the Rebels.

A win would most likely keep the Ole Miss inside the top 20 in national rankings and definitely stay in the top third of the SEC standings. But none of that will happen if Missouri wins Saturday’s game.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to Ole Miss take on Alabama:

How to Watch: No. 16 Ole Miss at No. 22 Missouri

Who: No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (15-4, 4-2 SEC) at No. 22 Missouri (15-4, 4-2 SEC)
When: 5 p.m., Saturday, January 25
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Series: Ole Miss leads the all-time series with 17 wins and 8 losses
Last meeting: Ole Miss won 84-78 at Mizzou Arena (March 2, 2024)
Last time out, Tigers: lost to Texas, 61-53
Last time out, Rebels: lost to No. 13 Texas A&M, 63-62

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss 4, Utah 3

ITA Kickoff Weekend

Doubles:

  1. Ludmila Kareisová and Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher (OM) def. Sara Akid and Emma Valletta (Utah) 6-3
  2. Rachel Krzyzak and Brooklyn Olson (OM) v. Emma Kamper and Dylan Lolofie (Utah) 5-5 uf.
  3. Lucie Petruzelova and Andrea Nova (OM) def. Hayley Roberts and Kaila Barksdale (Utah) 6-3

Singles:

  1. Emma Kamper (Utah) def. Lucie Petruzelova (OM) 6-1, 7-6 (6)
  2. Ludmila Kareisova (OM) def. Sara Akid (Utah) 6-2, 6-2
  3. Kaila Barksdale (Utah) def. Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher (OM) 6-0, 7-6 (3)
  4. Emma Valletta (Utah) def. Emma Kette (OM) 6-4, 6-2
  5. Rachel Krzyzak OM) def. Dylan Lolofie (Utah) 6-2, 6-3
  6. Andrea Nova (OM) def. Hayley Roberts (Utah) 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: No. 16 Ole Miss at No. 22 Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC Network

Men’s Tennis: Tulane at Ole Miss, 3 p.m.

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss vs. Stanford, ITA Kickoff Weekend, Palo Alto, Calif., 3 p.m.

Did You Notice?

The Ole Miss men’s tennis team will welcome Tulane, Georgia Southern, and South Alabama to the William F. Galtney Indoor Tennis Center this weekend for a four match event, set to run Jan. 25-26.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“The best advice I try to give a young quarterback is, you need to know what you’re doing.”

We’ll Leave You With This

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.