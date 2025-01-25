How to Watch No. 16 Ole Miss at No. 22 Missouri: Rebel Roundup

Declaring a game as a must-win situation isn’t easy, but Saturday’s road game against No. 22 Missouri is about as close as No. 16 Ole Miss can get.

The Rebels have lost back-to-back games in heartbreaking fashion after upsetting then-No. 4 Alabama. Now, they’ll face a Tigers team with the exact same overall and SEC records as the Rebels.

A win would most likely keep the Ole Miss inside the top 20 in national rankings and definitely stay in the top third of the SEC standings. But none of that will happen if Missouri wins Saturday’s game.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to Ole Miss take on Alabama:

How to Watch: No. 16 Ole Miss at No. 22 Missouri

Who: No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (15-4, 4-2 SEC) at No. 22 Missouri (15-4, 4-2 SEC)

When: 5 p.m., Saturday, January 25

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Series: Ole Miss leads the all-time series with 17 wins and 8 losses

Last meeting: Ole Miss won 84-78 at Mizzou Arena (March 2, 2024)

Last time out, Tigers: lost to Texas, 61-53

Last time out, Rebels: lost to No. 13 Texas A&M, 63-62

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss 4, Utah 3

ITA Kickoff Weekend

Doubles:

Ludmila Kareisová and Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher (OM) def. Sara Akid and Emma Valletta (Utah) 6-3 Rachel Krzyzak and Brooklyn Olson (OM) v. Emma Kamper and Dylan Lolofie (Utah) 5-5 uf. Lucie Petruzelova and Andrea Nova (OM) def. Hayley Roberts and Kaila Barksdale (Utah) 6-3

Singles:

Emma Kamper (Utah) def. Lucie Petruzelova (OM) 6-1, 7-6 (6) Ludmila Kareisova (OM) def. Sara Akid (Utah) 6-2, 6-2 Kaila Barksdale (Utah) def. Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher (OM) 6-0, 7-6 (3) Emma Valletta (Utah) def. Emma Kette (OM) 6-4, 6-2 Rachel Krzyzak OM) def. Dylan Lolofie (Utah) 6-2, 6-3 Andrea Nova (OM) def. Hayley Roberts (Utah) 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: No. 16 Ole Miss at No. 22 Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC Network

Men’s Tennis: Tulane at Ole Miss, 3 p.m.

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss vs. Stanford, ITA Kickoff Weekend, Palo Alto, Calif., 3 p.m.

Did You Notice?

The Ole Miss men’s tennis team will welcome Tulane, Georgia Southern, and South Alabama to the William F. Galtney Indoor Tennis Center this weekend for a four match event, set to run Jan. 25-26.

Bringing some threads from the Tad Pad to the SJB Pavilion this Sunday ‼️#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/f3P6ro0MUT — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) January 24, 2025

Augusta Bound (Again)! Congrats to Caitlyn Macnab, who will represent @OleMissWGolf at the Augusta National Women's Amateur for the fourth time this April! — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) January 24, 2025

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“The best advice I try to give a young quarterback is, you need to know what you’re doing.”

We’ll Leave You With This