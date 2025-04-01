Jim Hendrix: Sunny Days Downtown BY Hotty Toddy News Services 6 hours ago FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Local photographer Jim Hendrix presents: “Sunny Days Downtown” Lazy, Hazy Sunrise Sunday Morning Square Sunday Morning Square Flowers See more of Jim’s photos at www.oxphoto.org and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/jim.hendrix.7587?). Contact Jim at jim@oxphoto.org for fine art prints of his photos or yours. FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Hotty Toddy News Services Moving Spirits II Explores History Through Dance Hotty Toddy News Services - April 1, 2025 Jim Hendrix: Before the Dawn Hotty Toddy News Services - March 24, 2025 Spring Break 2025: Parking & Transportation Information Hotty Toddy News Services - March 4, 2025 Voices from the Past: Exploring the Humanities Through Ancient Graffiti Hotty Toddy News Services - February 21, 2025 Heaton: 10 Essential Tips for Moving to the South Hotty Toddy News Services - February 19, 2025 Ole Miss women’s golf ties for fifth at the Moon Golf Invitational Hotty Toddy News Services - February 19, 2025