Spring Break 2025: Parking & Transportation Information

Parking & Transportation operations during Spring Break 2025

Parking Enforcement

Parking enforcement in all zones will be relaxed during Spring Break. The following guidelines will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday, March 10-14, 2025:

Student residential (also including Overflow), SJB Pavilion garage, and Commuter (blue/red) permit holders will be allowed to park in any student zone (residential or commuter).

Faculty/staff permit holders will be allowed to park in any student zone.

Students and faculty/staff are not authorized to park in visitor designated areas.

to park in visitor designated areas. All other campus parking and traffic rules and regulations will remain in effect.

Regular parking zone enforcement returns to normal operations starting Monday, March 17, 2025, at 7:30 a.m.

OUT Transit

The following guidelines for OUT will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday, March 10-14, 2025:

The Gold Express, Rebel Red and Rebel Blue lines will not run during the week of Spring Break.

Normal bus operations will resume on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Please visit www.outransit.com for further information.

Please feel free to email parking@olemiss.edu or call 662-915-7235 with any questions or for any updates.