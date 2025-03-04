Spring Break 2025: Parking & Transportation Information

Parking & Transportation operations during Spring Break 2025
Parking Enforcement
Parking enforcement in all zones will be relaxed during Spring Break. The following guidelines will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday, March 10-14, 2025:
- Student residential (also including Overflow), SJB Pavilion garage, and Commuter (blue/red) permit holders will be allowed to park in any student zone (residential or commuter).
- Faculty/staff permit holders will be allowed to park in any student zone.
- Students and faculty/staff are not authorized to park in visitor designated areas.
- All other campus parking and traffic rules and regulations will remain in effect.
- Regular parking zone enforcement returns to normal operations starting Monday, March 17, 2025, at 7:30 a.m.
OUT Transit
The following guidelines for OUT will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday, March 10-14, 2025:
- The Gold Express, Rebel Red and Rebel Blue lines will not run during the week of Spring Break.
- Normal bus operations will resume on Monday, March 17, 2025.
- Please visit www.outransit.com for further information.
Please feel free to email parking@olemiss.edu or call 662-915-7235 with any questions or for any updates.