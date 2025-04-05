Pair of efforts by Urrutia lifts Rebels to solid day at Walker Invite

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss track & field wrapped up with a successful final day at the 2025 Joe Walker Invitational, celebrating Senior Day with seven exciting event wins on Saturday.

The Rebel quarter-milers and its mile relay put together an excellent day of work, highlighted by two great performances by freshman Jordan Urrutia.

The Madison, Ala., native won the 400-meter dash at a career-best 46.84, moving him up to No. 13 in Ole Miss history. Junior Carson Turner followed closely behind in third place with a career-best 47.25.

Both Rebels played key roles at the back end of a thrilling men’s 4×400-meter relay.

The squad of freshman Wesley Todd and freshman Max Armstrong before Turner on the third leg and Urrutia on the anchor clocked a season-best 3:07.91 for the win — the fastest mile relay at Ole Miss since 2012 that moves them into 14th all-time outdoors.

Urrutia’s blistering 46.01 anchor split gave the Ole Miss men the upper hand in the final moments of the race, and was helped by a similarly great third lap Turner (46.90).

Junior college transfer Joseph Michel also found his way into the Ole Miss record book with a season-best 10.28 (+1.8) that placed him second in the men’s 100-meter dash. That time moves him to seventh in Ole Miss history, and it ties his wind-legal PR from his time at Pratt Community College.

In the men’s 800-meter, junior Landen McNair earned the victory with a 1:49.90 finish, while fellow junior Gabe Scales followed in second with a season-best at 1.50.58.

In the field, senior Dieusi Armand’s all-conditions career-best leap of 13.02m/42-08.75 (+2.2) in the women’s triple jump not only won the competition, but also moved her to second in Ole Miss history outdoors behind Olympian Brittney Reese and eighth in the current NCAA rankings.

In addition to her competition-winning leap, Armand also had a wind-legal jump of 12.83m/42-01.25 (+1.3) on her very next attempt in the third round.

Armand is only the third Rebel woman to leap 42-feet outdoors along with Reese and freshman Madison Martinez, who had another strong week in fourth place at 12.19m/40-0 (-1.7).

Meanwhile in the men’s triple jump, fellow senior Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley also took the crown, winning the event on a jump of 15.17m/49-09.25 (+2.6).

In the women’s shot put, sophomore and current NCAA leader Akaoma Odeluga proved herself again with an overall victory on another impressive heave of 18.23m/59-09.75.

Fellow sophomore Mensi Stiff was third at 16.65m/54-07.50, while junior Opal Jackson was fourth at an Ole Miss best 15.65m/51-04.25 (No. 10 school history).

Stiff took first in the women’s discus at 49.19m/161-4 to round out the final day of the Joe Walker Invitational.

Ole Miss will take next week off before a split weekend on April 18-19, with a distance delegation heading to the Virginia Challenge and the remainder of the Rebel squad to Florida’s Tom Jones Memorial.

REBELS IN DAY TWO COMPETITION (JOE WALKER INVITE)

Women’s 100-Meter Dash

10. Dieusi Armand – 12.03 (+3.9)

11. Hannah Foxx – 12.05 (+2.0) – SB

Men’s 100-Meter Dash

2. Joseph Michel – 10.28 (+1.8) – Ties Wind-Legal PR, SB, No. 7 Ole Miss History

14. Tarique Wright – 10.59 (+1.8)

15. Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley – 10.59 (+2.3) – All-Conditions PR

22. Alec Reed – 10.77

Women’s 400-Meter Dash

10. Jo-Lauren Keane – 57.37 – Ole Miss 400 Debut

15. Cassie Williamson – 58.38 – Ole Miss 400 Debut

Men’s 400-Meter Dash

1. Jordan Urrutia – 46.84 – Overall PR, No. 13 Ole Miss History Outdoors

3. Carson Turner – 47.25 – Overall PR

5. Wesley Todd – 47.30

6. Max Armstrong – 47.51 – First Collegiate 400

15. Jonathan Stock – 49.03 – First Collegiate 400

Men’s 800-Meter

1. Landen McNair – 1:49.90

2. Gabe Scales – 1.50.58 – SB

4. Aidan Hodge – 1:51.93

13. Zack Gilbertson – 1:53.99

DNF Cade Flatt

Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay

1. Wesley Todd, Max Armstrong, Carson Turner, Jordan Urrutia – 3:07.91 – No. 14 School History, 2025 SEC No. 4

6. Cade Flatt, Alec Reed, Joshua Knox, Cole Piotrowski – 3:15.27

Women’s Triple Jump

1. Dieusi Armand – 13.02m/42-08.75 (+2.2) – All-Conditions PR, No. 2 Ole Miss History Outdoors, 2025 NCAA No. 8

4. Madison Martinez – 12.19m/40-0 (-1.7)

Men’s Triple Jump

1. Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley – 15.17m/49-09.25 (+2.6)

4. Mikoy Holmes – 14.00m/45-11.25 (+3.8)

Women’s Shot Put

1. Akaoma Odeluga – 18.23m/59-09.75

3. Mensi Stiff – 16.65m/54-07.50

4. Opal Jackson – 15.65m/51-04.25 – SB, No. 10 Ole Miss History

Men’s Shot Put

4. Mason Hickel – 17.73m/58-2

Women’s Discus

1. Mensi Stiff – 49.19m/161-4

10. Opal Jackson – 41.42m/135-10

FOUL Akaoma Odeluga

Women’s Heptathlon

Nyajah Gordon – 4,255 points, 13th Place – Outdoor Debut

100-Meter Hurdles: 4th, 14.62 (+0.3) – 892 points

High Jump: 22nd, 1.37m/4-6 – 481 points

Shot Put: 11th, 9.90m/32-05.75 – 523 points – Overall PR

200-Meter Dash: 2nd, 25.44 (+1.7) – 847 points – PR

Long Jump: 10th, 5.19m/17-00.50 (-0.8) – 612 points

Javelin: 4th, 29.18m/95-9 – 461 points – PR

800-Meter: 18th, 2:52.43 – 439 points

•••

REBELS IN DAY ONE COMPETITION (JOE WALKER INVITE)

Women’s 200-Meter Dash

14. Hannah Foxx – 24.74 (+1.0)

Men’s 200-Meter Dash

14. Tarique Wright – 21.63 (+1.3)

29. Alec Reed – 22.10 (-0.1) – First Collegiate 200

Women’s 800-Meter (Invite)

1. Jo-Lauren Keane – 2:07.88 – SB

3. Cassie Williamson – 2:08.24 – SB, T-No. 13 Ole Miss History Outdoors

Men’s 800-Meter (Invite)

2. Carson Turner – 1:47.85 – Overall PR, No. 14 Ole Miss History, 2025 NCAA No. 3

3. Max Armstrong –1:48.06 – Overall PR, 2025 NCAA No. 6

12. Cole Piotrowski – 1:52.41 – SB

17. Jonathan Stock – 1:57.13

Women’s 1500-Meter (Invite)

4. Ella Johnson – 4:32.01 – PR

Men’s 1500-Meter (Invite)

1. Gabe Scales – 3:43.62 – SB

4. Landen McNair – 3:44.66 – PR

12. Zack Gilbertson – 3:49.90 – PR

15. Aidan Hodge – 3:50.65

17. Stone Smith – 3:53.40 – First Collegiate 1500

21. Samuel Ferguson – 3:56.90

DNF Cade Flatt

Women’s 5K (Invite)

14. Samantha Ouellette – 18:27.53

Men’s 5K (Invite)

DNF Samuel Ferguson

Women’s Pole Vault

1. Lily Beattie – 4.08m/13-04.50 – Outdoor PR, T-No. 6 Ole Miss History Outdoors

T13. Katelyn Hulsey – 3.78m/12-04.75 – PR

17. Aly Francolini – 3.63m/11-10.75

NH Kathryn Hosp

NH Teagan Johnson

Men’s Pole Vault

1. Drew O’Connor – 5.28m/17-03.75

2. Logan Kelley – 5.28m/17-03.75 – Outdoor PR, No. 8 Ole Miss History Outdoors

9. Ford Maberry – 4.78m/15-08.25

NH John Kendricks

Women’s Long Jump

1. Lizzie Hatton – 6.34m/20-09.75 (+2.9) – All-Conditions PR, Outdoor Debut, T-No. 4 Ole Miss History, 2025 NCAA No. 7

Men’s Long Jump

3. Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley – 7.37m/24-02.25 (+2.7) – All-Conditions SB

Women’s Hammer

5. Akaoma Odeluga – 61.30m/201-1

Men’s Hammer

1. Bryson Smith – 69.12m/226-9 – PR, No. 3 Ole Miss History, 2025 NCAA No. 8

2. Jake Dalton – 68.37m/224-3 – SB, 2025 NCAA No. 11

3. Mason Hickel – 63.92m/209-8 – PR, No. 9 Ole Miss History

6. Costen Campion – 58.31m/191-3 – SB

9. Keegan Wilfawn – 52.07m/170-10

Women’s Javelin

8. Abigail Green – 37.85m/124-2

Women’s Heptathlon (Through Four Events)

Nyajah Gordon – 2,743 points, 12th Place – Outdoor Debut

100-Meter Hurdles: 4th, 14.62 (+0.3) – 892 points

High Jump: 22nd, 1.37m/4-6 – 481 points

Shot Put: 11th, 9.90m/32-05.75 – 523 points – Overall PR

200-Meter Dash: 2nd, 25.44 (+1.7) – 847 points – PR

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.