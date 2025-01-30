Connect with us

Ole Miss gets much-needed win against Texas

With upcoming games against higher-ranked SEC teams, No. 23 Ole Miss held off unranked Texas to escape with a three-point win.

Rebels guard Dre Davis (14) reacts after a basket during the first half against Texas

No. 23 Ole Miss needed a win Wednesday against Texas.

It wasn’t a must-win situation, but a loss to the Longhorns could have potentially seen the Rebels lose five-straight games. It was a game the Rebels were supposed to win based on top 25 rankings and SEC standings. And for a team that has experienced some close and unexpected losses, there was some cause for concern when the Longhorns tied the game at 68-68 with 1:28 left to play.

Fortunately, the Rebels held off Texas in a back-and-forth game in Oxford that saw the Rebels win, 72-69.

Ole Miss had already lost three consecutive games after upsetting then-No. 4 Alabama, which vaulted the Rebels to No. 16 in the AP Men’s College Basketball Top 25 Rankings. But losses to Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Missouri, all of whom were ranked opponents, saw the Rebels fall in the top 25 rankings and with another loss, potentially, on the bubble of earning an NCAA tournament invitation.

Alas, Ole Miss fans need not worry.

The Rebels did what they needed to do to pull out a close win against Texas, including a pair of free throws made by D Barnes to extend the Rebels’ lead and an outstanding defensive effort to force a desperate, game-tying three-pointer with 8.9 seconds left that the Longhorns missed.

For an Ole Miss team that has lost two of its last three games by three points or less, its’ ability to close out and win a close game is a great step in the right direction.

The Rebels may not get many brownie points for beating Texas in the eyes of the NCAA Selection Committee, but avoid a major negative. They’ll have a chance in the coming week to earn a lot more brownie points.

Ole Miss will face No. 1 Auburn, who defeated LSU 87-74 on Wednesday, in Oxford before hosting No. 12 Kentucky three days later.

If the Rebels can play like they did against the Crimson Tide two weeks ago, they’ll win one of those games.

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

