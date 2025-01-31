Basketball
Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss coach talks about team’s ‘best win’
Watch Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin talk about her team’s much-needed win Thursday against Georgia.
Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin knew how important a win against Georgia would be for her players Thursday night.
The Rebels (14-6, 5-3 SEC) could’ve easily lost to the Bulldogs after an emotional loss to No. 7 Texas that saw the Longhorns win a game they shouldn’t have won. But Ole Miss didn’t lay down after that loss. Instead, in the words of their head coach, the Rebels has one of the best wins of the season.
“I believe we needed a victory like this out of our team,” McPhee-McCuin said in the post-game press conference. “It was probably one of our best wins of the season because a lot of adversity happened and our team still figured out how to win. They stayed composed and they stayed together.”
You can watch the full post-game press conference here.
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 63, Georgia 58
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Track and Field: Ole Miss at Razorback Invitational, All Day, SEC Network+
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|W, 63-51
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|W, 73-66
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|W, 77-65
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|W, 74-64
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|L, 81-84
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|L, 62-63
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|8:00 PM
ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|3:00 PM
TBA
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|6:00 PM
ESPN
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN