Rebel Roundup: Ole Miss coach talks about team’s ‘best win’

Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin knew how important a win against Georgia would be for her players Thursday night.

The Rebels (14-6, 5-3 SEC) could’ve easily lost to the Bulldogs after an emotional loss to No. 7 Texas that saw the Longhorns win a game they shouldn’t have won. But Ole Miss didn’t lay down after that loss. Instead, in the words of their head coach, the Rebels has one of the best wins of the season.

“I believe we needed a victory like this out of our team,” McPhee-McCuin said in the post-game press conference. “It was probably one of our best wins of the season because a lot of adversity happened and our team still figured out how to win. They stayed composed and they stayed together.”

