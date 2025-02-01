Connect with us

Ole Miss not arguing Auburn’s lofty ranking in polls

Rebels had chances, but Tigers showed exactly why they will be No. 1 against next week, but earned latest win

3 hours ago

OXFORD, Miss. — Auburn’s been ranked as the top team in the country in the polls for a couple of weeks. After downing Ole Miss, 92-82, the Rebels aren’t arguing the point.

“They’re definitely some monsters,” Ole Miss’ Sean Pedulla said after getting a season-high 29 points. “Whenever you get in rotations and shots go up, it’s a lot more difficult to box out a guy that big. Sometimes when they get in that short post area, they can pass over the trap.”

Even with the Tigers shooting a ridiculous 50 percent on three-pointers and 48 percent overall, the Rebels still had their chances. That probably led to Chris Beard picking up a technical late.

“We played hard enough to win today,” he said later. “Our guys today were physical enough, were prepared and played hard. To beat a team like this, the playing hard deal isn’t just going to be enough, you have to play well.”

The Rebels have played a few games well enough to win but just haven’t found a way to close some of them out at the end. Those are the ones that drive coaches a little crazy.

“A lot of missed free throws tonight,” Beard said. “You’re not going to make them all. But it’s not difficult to see how the game could’ve been shifted, maybe a little more pressure on Auburn down the stretch. At the eight minute timeout, you’re on the free throw line to cut the game to two points.”

For whatever reason, this team has struggled trying to close out games. After starting SEC play 4-0, they have gone 1-4 with an overtime loss (Mississippi State) and a buzzer-beater (Texas A&M) showing how close they’ve been. The Rebels played with Auburn for the most part.

ebels guard Sean Pedulla (3) dribbles as Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31) defends

Ole Miss Rebels guard Sean Pedulla (3) dribbles as Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“I don’t know if they’ve played a better game this year,” Beard said. “To say they have, it’s a little disrespect to our program because we’re a good team. They moved the ball and when we didn’t double, they made us pay. They put us in a tough spot.”

In other words, Ole Miss managed to stay with a team that was playing like the No. 1 team in the country. The over-matched Rebels managed to stay with them for the most part.

Now they better get better in a hurry because life isn’t going to get any easier. Ole Miss has No. 12 Kentucky (at least that’s the ranking going into their game Saturday night against Arkansas). That game tips off at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

