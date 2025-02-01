Rebels’ shot putters show strong at Razorback Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ole Miss claimed a pair of impressive finishes in the shot put to close out a productive day at the Razorback Invitational at Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Center on Saturday.

Junior Bowerman watch list member Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – who entered far and away as the collegiate leader – won on a season-best and meet record 21.02m/68-11.75 to regain the world lead for 2025. This was Robinson-O’Hagan’s second career 21-meter throw – his first being his NCAA title-winning career-best 21.05m/69-00.75 indoors in 2023 – and he used it to beat out 2024 Olympic bronze medalist Rajindra Campbell of Jamaica, who finished second at 20.45m/67-01.25.

Junior Mason Hickel also made the final, finishing in eighth place at 17.09m/56-1.

Sophomore Akaoma Odeluga, meanwhile, led the charge for the Rebel women in the shot put. On her second attempt, Odeluga nearly fell out of the ring, but regained her balance to keep her winning toss of 18.21m/59-9 – which beat out reigning NCAA outdoor champion and 2024 U.S. Olympian Jaida Ross of Oregon by one centimeter.

Also making the final were sophomore Mensi Stiff in fifth place at 16.27m/53-04.50 and fellow sophomore Skylar Soli with a career-best of 14.30m/46-11 – moving her up to No. 11 Ole Miss history.

The Rebel men received two record-setting performances in the 3K. Senior Toby Gillen finished third in a blistering final heat at a career-best 7:48.66 – moving him to No. 2 in Ole Miss history, No. 9 in NCAA 2025 rankings and No. 2 in the SEC. Gillen was closely followed by senior transfer Kidus Misgina, who finished fourth with a career-best 7:51.98 in his Ole Miss debut – placing him No. 3 Ole Miss history, No. 22 in the NCAA and No. 3 in the SEC this season.

In the women’s 3K, Ole Miss received a pair of all-time performances as well. Junior Hannah Ielfield ran a career-best of 9:28.65, which moves her to No. 12 Ole Miss history. Senior Beth Arentz wasn’t far behind, posting a career best of 9:30.14 that ranks her No. 14 Ole Miss history.

To close out the day, the Rebel men put together two impressive performances in the 4×400-meter relay. The A squad of Wesley Todd, Max Armstrong, Jordan Urrutia and Cade Flatt finished in seventh place overall and third in the second heat at a season best of 3:10.83 – the fastest time at Ole Miss since 2012 (3:09.87).

That relay followed an equally fast time by the B quartet of Joshua Knox, Alec Reed, Carson Turner and Marcus Dropik that finished eighth overall and won the first heat at 3:12.95 – which was the fastest since 2013 (3:12.17) until the Rebel A squad ran their 3:10.83.

Ole Miss will travel to Albuquerque, N.M. next weekend, Feb. 7-8, for the New Mexico Classic.

REBELS IN DAY TWO COMPETITION

Men’s 60-Meter Dash (Prelims)

20. Joseph Michel – 6.94

Men’s 60-Meter Dash (Qualifying)

16. Joseph Michel – 6.93q – Ole Miss Debut

18. Wesley Todd – 6.95 – Collegiate Debut

Men’s 400-Meter Dash

19. Jordan Urrutia – 47.73 – Collegiate Debut

23. Cade Flatt – 48.28 – Overall PR, First Indoor 400

Men’s Mile

26. Evan Thornton-Sherman – 4:01.39 – PR

27. Gabe Scales – 4:02.59

33. Ky Hehir – 4:05.35 – Collegiate Debut

37. Aidan Hodge – 4:06.20 – PR

49. Zack Gilbertson – 4:09.72 – SB

DNF Connor Henson

Women’s Mile

30. Sophie Baumann – 4:50.30

53. Alycia Hart – 4:59.36 – Collegiate Debut

Women’s 3000-Meter

13. Hannah Ielfield – 9:28.65 – PR, No. 12 Ole Miss History

14. Beth Arentz – 9:30.14 – PR, No. 14 Ole Miss History

28. Emilia Mikszuta – 9:42.90 – PR

32. Ainhoa Brea – 9:51.31 – PR

Men’s 3000-Meter

3. Toby Gillen – 7:48.66 – PR, No. 2 Ole Miss History, 2025 NCAA No. 9, SEC No. 2

4. Kidus Misgina – 7:51.98 – PR, No. 3 Ole Miss History, 2025 NCAA No. 22, SEC No. 3

19. Benjamin Bayless – 8:13.23 – PR

Women’s 60-Meter Hurdles (Prelims)

21. Nyajah Gordon – 9.81

Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay

7. Ole Miss A Relay (Wesley Todd, Max Armstrong, Jordan Urrutia, Cade Flatt) – 3:10.83 – SB

8. Ole Miss B Relay (Joshua Knox, Alec Reed, Carson Turner, Marcus Dropik) – 3:12.95

Women’s Triple Jump

11. Kyla McLaurin – 12.12m/39-09.25 – SB

14. Madison Martinez – 11.74m/38-06.25

15. Indya Dotson – 11.72m/38-05.50

FOUL Dieusi Armand

Men’s Triple Jump

6. Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley – 15.23m/49-11.75

11. Mikoy Holmes – 14.15m/46-05.50

FOUL Gavin Nembhard

Women’s Shot Put

1. Akaoma Odeluga – 18.21m/59-9

5. Mensi Stiff – 16.27m/53-04.50

9. Skylar Soli – 14.30m/46-11 – PR, No. 11 Ole Miss History

Men’s Shot Put

1. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – 21.02m/68-11.75 – SB, Meet Record, 2025 World Lead

8. Mason Hickel – 17.09m/56-1

REBELS IN DAY ONE COMPETITION

Men’s 200-Meter Dash

23. Jordan Urrutia – 21.73 – Collegiate Debut

25. Wesley Todd – 21.78 – Collegiate Debut

Men’s 800-Meter

19. Max Armstrong – 1:49.37

21. Marcus Dropik – 1:50.06

33. Carson Turner – 1:53.31

Men’s High Jump

4. Arvesta Troupe – 2.15m/7-00.50

NH Guy Bond

Women’s Long Jump

13. Indya Dotson – 5.84m/19-2 – PR

Men’s Long Jump

13. Guy Bond – 6.94m/22-09.25

Women’s Pole Vault

T11. Lily Beattie – 4.00m/13-01.50

15. Katie McFarland – 3.85m/12-07.50

18. Samara McConnell – 3.85m/12-07.50

Men’s Pole Vault

4. John Kendricks – 5.30m/17-04.50 – SB, Ole Miss Best, Tied No. 5 Ole Miss History Indoors

6. Logan Kelley – 5.20m/17-00.75 – Tied SB

14. Drew O’Connor – 4.90m/16-00.75 – Season Debut

NH Ford Maberry

NH Miles Walden

Women’s Weight Throw

3. Akaoma Odeluga – 21.02m/68-11.75

5. Skylar Soli – 20.38m/66-10.50 – PR, No. 10 Ole Miss History

Men’s Weight Throw

1. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – 23.05m/75-07.50

4. Bryson Smith – 21.78m/71-05.50

7. Mason Hickel – 21.08m/69-2 – PR, No. 4 Ole Miss History

8. Jake Dalton – 20.27m/66-6 – PR, No. 9 Ole Miss History

14. Costen Campion – 19.40m/63-07.75

17. Keegan Wilfawn – 16.62m/54-06.25

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story