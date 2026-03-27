After giving 30 years to Ole Miss building athletics, Alford is gone

Ole Miss lost one of its most important figures on Friday with the passing of John Warner Alford Jr.

He wore nearly every hat there is in college sports from student-athlete, coach and athletics director and did it all at the same institution he loved for more than three decades.

Alford dedicated over 30 years to Ole Miss Athletics before passing away on Friday. His journey from a young player in the late 1950s to one of the most respected administrators in the country tells a story that’s rare in college athletics.

He didn’t just pass through Oxford. Alford helped build it.

A championship foundation

As a guard under legendary coach John Vaught, Alford and quarterback Jake Gibbs served as permanent co-captains of the 1960 squad.

That team didn’t just win games — it won everything.

The Rebels defeated Rice in the Sugar Bowl and were named National Champions by the Football Writers Association of America. On top of that, Ole Miss won the Southeastern Conference championship that year with a 5-0-1 league record.

That’s the foundation Alford was built on with a championship-caliber career as a player that eventually fueled everything he’d do on the administrative side.

After graduating with a BBA degree in June of 1961, Alford spent four years as a young business executive in McComb before deciding in 1965 that he wanted to return to football. He wasn’t done with the game, and the game wasn’t done with him.

Coaching before coming home

After earning his master’s degree in economics, Alford joined the collegiate coaching ranks at Davidson College in North Carolina, where he served 14 months as defensive coordinator before spending three years as an assistant coach at Georgia Tech.

Those stops away from Oxford made him a better football mind. When the Rebs came calling, he answered.

Alford returned to Ole Miss after six years away, when he was named the Rebels’ defensive line coach in 1971 and served in that position for three seasons.

In 1974, Alford was named Assistant Director of Athletics and Director of Rebel Recruiting. In 1977, he gave up his recruiting duties to focus fully on administrative work before being named Director of Athletics in 1978.

Building program from the ground up

During his 16 years as director, Alford helped produce one of the nation’s finest athletics programs, including progress on the fields of competition, in the classroom and in facilities.

The physical changes alone were remarkable. Through the Drive for Athletics, a $10 million effort, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium received a major facelift, a new press box and 29 sky boxes.

A lighting system installed in the summer of 1990 brought night football to the campus, and 7,000 end zone seats were added while natural grass replaced artificial turf.

Alford also oversaw the construction of Swayze Field, a new tennis center, renovations to the golf course and the track facility, plus a $3.5 million Athletics Training Center addition to the “Doc” Knight Field House.

But buildings only tell part of the story. When Alford took over as athletics director in 1978, Ole Miss sponsored eight sports.

By the time he left the position in 1994, that number had grown to 15 — eight for men and seven for women. Alford also served on the committee to formulate plans to bring women’s athletics into the Southeastern Conference.

A national voice in college sports

Alford’s reputation didn’t stop at the Oxford city limits. He was a national figure in college athletics administration during a period of significant change in the sport.

Alford served on the NCAA Council, as president-elect of the Division I-A Athletics Directors Association and as first vice-president of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

He also chaired the CFA Athletic Directors Committee and was a member of the CFA Board of Directors.

He was additionally a member of the NCAA Professional Sports Liaison Committee, the NCAA Honors Committee and the NCAA Certification Committee, while also serving on the Southeastern Conference Executive Committee, the SEC Basketball Tournament Site Selection Committee and the CFA Television Committee.

Those aren’t just titles. That’s a resume built on trust, respect and a long track record of getting things done the right way.

Life after the director’s chair

After retiring as athletics director in 1994, Alford returned to Ole Miss in several roles, including executive assistant for development for the University of Mississippi Foundation, coordinator of external programs for the Trent Lott Leadership Institute and work with the Ole Miss First scholarship program.

He served as executive director of the Ole Miss Alumni Association from 2004 to 2008, overseeing significant growth in the club program and the addition of the tower to The Inn at Ole Miss.

His commitment to future generations of students was also lasting.

In 2013, the University of Mississippi Foundation created the Warner and Kay Alford Ole Miss Opportunity Endowment with a $50,000 gift, with annual income from the endowment providing Ole Miss Opportunity scholarships to academically deserving students from lower-income families in Mississippi.

Honors that speak for themselves

The awards and recognitions Alford earned across the decades reflect a career built on consistency and impact.

He was inducted into the M-Club Alumni Hall of Fame in 1999, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2003, the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame in 2009 and the NACDA Hall of Fame in 2018.

Also in 2018, he received the University of Mississippi Alumni Service Award.

The School of Business Administration at the University of Mississippi inducted Alford into its inaugural Hall of Fame in 2024 and also honored him with the Service Award for his contributions to the school.

Family first

Behind the championships and construction projects and committee meetings was a family man. Alford married the former Kay Swayze of Oxford on Feb. 11, 1961, and after almost 64 years of marriage, Kay passed away on February 3, 2025.

They have three children — Swayze Alford, John Alford III and Phyllis Alford Daniels — and seven grandchildren: Lilly, Grace, Grant, Clayton, John Swayze, John Warner and Jude.

Memorial service details are to be determined.

Warner Alford Jr. spent his life in service to Ole Miss — as a player who helped bring home a national title, as a coach who developed players on the defensive line and as an administrator who transformed a program.

He didn’t just leave a legacy in Oxford. He built one, brick by brick, season by season.