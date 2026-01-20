Michael La Sasso forfeits Masters spot, college eligibility to go pro

Ole Miss men’s golf reigning NCAA champion is forgoing a unique opportunity for another unique opportunity.

Michael La Sasso won an exemption to participate in this year’s Masters tournament after claiming the NCAA Individual Championship last year. However, he has given up his amateur status to go pro.

La Sasso has joined LIV Golf and the Phil Mickelson-led HyFlyers GC.

“I’m incredibly excited to join HyFlyers GC and take this next step in my career,” La Sasso said in a release. “It’s a rare opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players in the history of the game, and I don’t take that lightly. LIV Golf allows me to compete at the highest level on a global stage, and I thrive in a team environment, especially one with the camaraderie and support that defines HyFlyers GC. My focus is on learning, continuing to improve, and doing everything I can to help our team succeed.”

“Michael is one of the most exciting young players in the game today, bringing a competitive fire that’s evident every time he tees it up,” Mickelson said in a statement. “He combines tremendous power and speed with an exceptional feel for the game. Beyond his talent, his personality, work ethic, and commitment to being a great teammate make him a terrific addition to HyFlyers GC.”

The decision also forfeits his remaining college eligibility, meaning he won’t be around to defend his national title.

“For Mike, it was a decision that was, from my understanding, a little bit of a no-brainer and he needed to make financially for his future,” Ole Miss head coach Chris Malloy told Golf Channel. “The timing wasn’t ideal; Mike really struggled with this. He’s a team guy, and this was not an easy decision for him.”

The Rebels, ranked No. 10 in the country after last season’s NCAA semifinal finish, still have seven players on the roster following La Sasso’s departure, though just three have seen significant action – Cameron Tankersley, Tom Fischer and Cohen Trolio.

“(Teammates) were supportive,” Malloy said. “Certainly, nobody’s fired up to lose a guy like Mike when we’re trying to make a run at an NCAA Championship. But they understand. Ultimately, we play kind of a selfish sport, and you’ve got to look out for yourself. As far as what we do, I could give you all kinds of coach speak, next man up or whatever, but it is what it is. I’m looking forward to seeing how these guys react. If I know my guys, I think they’ll rise up to the challenge.

“I know exactly what everyone is going to say about us. I know that everyone is going to go, well, they’re screwed now. And I love that. I can’t wait to go out and prove people wrong.”

La Sasso played in six PGA Tour events last season and missed the cut in five of them, including the U.S. Open, where he shot a pair of 75s. He finished tied for 44th last July at the 3M Open, where he finished 11 under par.

The LIV season starts in two weeks in Saudi Arabia where La Sasso is expected to make his professional debut.