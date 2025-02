Find out if Ole Miss remains amongst the ranked teams after latest release

Ole Miss didn’t have the greatest week last week, but it was better than its biggest rival’s week.

The Rebels fell two spots in the latest AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll, but Mississippi State suffered the largest fall in the poll, going from No. 14 to No. 22 after losing to then-No. 4 Alabama and then-No. 20 Missouri.

Ole Miss, on the other hand, beat Texas (who received votes in this week’s poll) and fell to No. 1 Auburn in a game that was closer than the 92-82 final score would indicate.

9,974: Third-Largest Crowd in Program History Shoutout to Boyz Brand for donating $1 to the @grovecollectnil for every fan in attendance!#HottyToddy x #Culture pic.twitter.com/hsWNGCWPPX — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) February 1, 2025

Ole Miss will look to get back into the top 25 this week with a pair of SEC games. The Rebels will host Kentucky at 6 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN. Then the Rebels will head south to Baton Rogue to face LSU on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Here is the full list of the latest AP Top 25:

AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll

Auburn (20-1) Duke (19-2) Alabama (19-3) Tennessee (18-4) Houston (17-4) Florida (18-3) Purdue (17-5) Iowa State (17-4) Michigan State (18-3) Texas A&M (17-5) Marquette (18-4) John’s (19-3) Texas Tech (17-4) Kentucky (15-6) Missouri (17-4) Kansas (15-6) Memphis (18-4) Maryland (17-5) UConn (16-6) Arizona (15-6) Wisconsin (17-5) Mississippi State (16-6) Illinois (15-7) Michigan (16-5) Ole Miss (16-6)

Others receiving votes: Clemson 182, Saint Mary’s 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah St. 8, Vanderbilt 4, Baylor 3, George Mason 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.