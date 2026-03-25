Ole Miss Adds New Name to Board as Portal, Signing Day Approach

Ole Miss ended a disappointing season on a high note, winning three games at the SEC Tournament and nearly won a fourth for a spot in the tournament final.

So, at least there’s some good vibes around the program as it enters the offseason and the work is already underway.

The Ole Miss coaching staff already got an official visit with Ryan Hampton, No. 3 guard in the recruiting class, and were in the final mix of teams for four-star wing Jaxon Richardson. Richardson ended up committing to Alabama over the Rebels, USC and Creighton.

The Rebels have also reportedly been in contact with one of the early transfer portal entrants with Laramie County Community College point guard TJ Coulter.

No current Rebel has announced intentions yet, but fans will be watching names such as Ilias Kamardine, Travis Perry, Patton Pinkins, Eduardo Klafke and Koren Johnson. Each has shown flashes this season and would draw interest if they chose to explore options.

So, for now, the news about potential additions and new one just stepped into the spotlight.

Ole Miss extended an offer to Cy Falls (Tex.) small forward Daniel Patton on Tuesday.

After a blessed conversation with Coach Burg… I'm honored to have received a Division 1 offer from Ole miss University! #godisgood pic.twitter.com/JQzlxUkMxh — Daniel Patton ♱ (@danielpattonn) March 23, 2026

Patton put up big-time numbers as a senior. He averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists, 1.4 steals and one block per game. He shot 55 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from three-point range.

Patton started his high school career in Franklin, Tenn., at Centennial High School. After three years in Tennessee he transferred to Cy Falls in Houston. There, he helped his new team to a 30-6 overall record and a 14-0 record in district games.

Full senior year film (recruitment still OPEN)

6’8 swingman

20ppg 9rpg 2apg 1.4stl 1blk

55% FG

47.6% from 3

78% FT pic.twitter.com/ZN69SMMl3d — Daniel Patton ♱ (@danielpattonn) March 22, 2026

Patton told OMSpirit’s Zach Berry that Austin Peay and Northern Iowa have also been in contact with him lately. He also knows this is a busy time of year for college programs.

“I know the transfer portal is opening up in two weeks and I know that can be tough for high schoolers,” he said. “I would like to take a visit to Ole Miss but not sure of a timeline right now.”

The transfer portal opens April 7 and there’ll be a whirlwind of activity that day. Complicating matters is that eight days later is National Signing Day.

The next few weeks will shape what Ole Miss looks like next season. Between the portal opening, signing day approaching and new offers going out, the roster is about to shift in real time. Patton’s offer is just the latest sign that the Rebels are staying active, and the pace is only going to pick up from here.