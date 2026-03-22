Ole Miss Fights to the Final Shot, Falls to Minnesota at the End

Ole Miss women’s basketball team had the type of game expected against Minnesota in a NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game.

A messy, low-scoring, turnover-heavy, game with big momentum swings, decisive moments and a large, loud crowd was exactly what we expected of the Rebels and Gophers. Sure enough, it came down to last second and mere inches of being an epic moment in Ole Miss’ history. Alas, it’ll go into Minnesota’s history books as a 65-63 victory.

First Half

The expectation that this game would be defensive battle have been shown correct.

Both sides had a combined 14 turnovers in the first 20 minutes and each forced the other’s offense into several awkward possessions. Ole Miss had two fewer turnovers but spent most of the half with fewer points than the Gophers.

Having Cotie McMahon on the sideline for most of the first quarter with two fouls didn’t help the Rebels’ offensive struggles. Minnesota ended the first quarter on a 15-6 run while McMahon was on the bench. Plus, Minnesota was the better-shooting team in the first half.

Tianna from the corner. Rebs heating up from distance♨️#HottyToddy x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/IWd12Cf3To — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) March 22, 2026

The Gophers shot 50% from the field, including 4-for-6 on three-pointers. One of those threes was a halfcourt, buzzer-beater that gave them a five-point lead.

The second quarter was better for the Rebels, but even McMahon’s return to action couldn’t help fully close the gap. Several trips to the charity stripe (10-of-12) helped make the deficit just three points at halftime.

Second Half

McMahon’s foul trouble ended up being very costly.

Ole Miss had its chances in the final four minutes after McMahon fouled out of the game with Ole Miss leading 59-54. She was a big reason the Rebels looked more like their usual “dictate and disrupt” style, playing fast, forcing turnovers and getting to the foul line.

The Gophers were the ones who looked out-of-sync. But once McMahon left, so did most of the Rebels’ offense.

Minnesota ended the game on an 11-4 run and only got the lead back with 14.2 seconds left. Ole Miss certainly had its chance that nearly won the game.

Latasha Lattimore’s baseline drive for a layup was well drawn up and executed even better. However, it left 3.2 seconds left which was more than enough time for the Gophers to inbound, dribble a few steps and drain the game-winning bucket.

Even then, Ole Miss wasn’t beaten. With 0.8 seconds on the clock, the Rebels drew up another play that gave Tianna Thompson a good look for a three. The shot, though, bounced off the front of the rim. Clang, buzz, season’s over in a 65-63 loss.

Give the Rebels credit. They never quit. When the regular season ended with a four-game losing streak and everyone had written them off, they dominate at the SEC Tournament, easily handle Gonzaga in the first round and come up about two inches short of another Sweet 16 trip.

Team 51 didn’t achieve all of its goals, but it should be proud of the season it had and look towards a bright future for this program.

Ole Miss Leaders

Points: Sira Thienou, 18

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 6

Assists: Cotie McMahon, 4

Steals: Latasha Lattimore,

Blocks: n/a

Next Up

The offseason. There are two more weeks left in the NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss will go through its end of the season stuff, but it won’t be long before we start hearing rumors.

The NCAA transfer portal opens April 6 for 15 days. With seven seniors on the current roster, figure Ole Miss to be active there once again. But there’ll be some players who the Rebels will certainly try to retain, sophomores Sira Thienou and Tianna Thompson.