Linder’s season-best round helps Rebels land in second place in Puerto Rico

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Propelled by Sophie Linder’s season-best round score, No. 19 Ole Miss women’s golf completed the second round of the Puerto Rico Classic in second place, shooting 2-under on Monday to bring the Rebels’ two-day score to 570 (-6).

Among the field at the Grand Reserve Golf Club, Ole Miss is tied for first in par-5 scoring (-8), second in total birdies (30) and is one of only four teams out of the 18-squad field that is shooting below par, with one more round remaining in the prestigious tournament.

Linder led the way for the Rebels, matching the lowest second round score at the classic at 68 (-4) following a spotless front nine. The sophomore’s 139 (-5) two-day score places her in a tie for second, just one stroke short of the leader. Additionally, Linder is tied for the best par-3 scoring (3) and the most birdies (10) in the field.

Not far behind Linder is Caitlyn Macnab who is one of two Rebels that shot even par on the day. This marked the senior’s 11th round even or below par this 2024-25 season, as she holds a tie for seventh place heading into the final day of play.

Filippa Sundquist and Kajsalotta Svvarvar each shot 2-over in the second round, finding themselves in a tie for 24th with a two-day score of 145 (+1) and 37th after shooting a 145 (+3), respectively.

Rounding out the lineup for the Rebels was Nicole Gal who matched Macnab’s performance of an even par round, bringing her total 36-hole score to 148 (+4). Gal has now tallied six rounds even or below par, finishing off the day in a tie for 45th.

Competing individually for the Rebels was Larissa Carrillo who improved her score by one stroke from yesterday’s round. The freshman will look to move up the leaderboard, sharing 37th place with a 147 (+3) score after the second day.

The Rebels will cap off the final day of the Puerto Rico Classic and the final round of their 2025 spring opener tomorrow with a shotgun start at 5:30 a.m. CT.

The Rebels

T2. Sophie Linder: 71-68—139 (-5)

T7. Caitlyn Macnab: 69-72—141 (-3)

T24. Filippa Sundquist: 71-74—145 (+1)

T37. Kajsalotta Svarvar: 73-74—147 (+3)

T45. Nicole Gal: 76-72—148 (+4)

T37. [Ind.] Larissa Carrillo: 74-73—147 (+3)

Team Leaderboard

1. No. 15 Vanderbilt: 283-282—565 (-11)

2. No. 19 Ole Miss: 284-286—570 (-6)

3. No. 2 Arkansas: 292-280—572 (-4)

4. No. 9 Northwestern: 290-283—573 (-3)

T5. No. 20 Auburn: 290-290—580 (+4)

T5. No. 16 LSU: 290-290—580 (+4)

T7. No. 22 Michigan State: 287-294—581 (+5)

T7. No. 30 Kansas State: 294-287—581 (+5)

9. No. 37 Georgia Southern: 293-292—585 (+9)

T10. North Texas: 297-290—587 (+11)

T10. No. 32 Iowa State: 296-291—587 (+11)

12. North Florida: 289-299—588 (+12)

13. No. 33 Purdue: 300-289—589 (+13)

14. Furman: 293-299—592 (+16)

15. No. 42 Minnesota: 305-292—597 (+21)

16. Kent State: 305-296—601 (+25)

UTSA: 305-298—603 (+27)

UNCW: 305-302—607 (+31)