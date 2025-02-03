Connect with us

Rebels

Linder’s season-best round helps Rebels land in second place in Puerto Rico

Ole Miss women’s golf completed the second round of the Puerto Rico Classic in second place, shooting 2-under on Monday

Published

8 hours ago

on

Ole Miss Rebels golfer Sophie Linder in Puerto Rico

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Propelled by Sophie Linder’s season-best round score, No. 19 Ole Miss women’s golf completed the second round of the Puerto Rico Classic in second place, shooting 2-under on Monday to bring the Rebels’ two-day score to 570 (-6).

Among the field at the Grand Reserve Golf Club, Ole Miss is tied for first in par-5 scoring (-8), second in total birdies (30) and is one of only four teams out of the 18-squad field that is shooting below par, with one more round remaining in the prestigious tournament.

Linder led the way for the Rebels, matching the lowest second round score at the classic at 68 (-4) following a spotless front nine. The sophomore’s 139 (-5) two-day score places her in a tie for second, just one stroke short of the leader. Additionally, Linder is tied for the best par-3 scoring (3) and the most birdies (10) in the field.

Not far behind Linder is Caitlyn Macnab who is one of two Rebels that shot even par on the day. This marked the senior’s 11th round even or below par this 2024-25 season, as she holds a tie for seventh place heading into the final day of play.

Filippa Sundquist and Kajsalotta Svvarvar each shot 2-over in the second round, finding themselves in a tie for 24th with a two-day score of 145 (+1) and 37th after shooting a 145 (+3), respectively.

Rounding out the lineup for the Rebels was Nicole Gal who matched Macnab’s performance of an even par round, bringing her total 36-hole score to 148 (+4). Gal has now tallied six rounds even or below par, finishing off the day in a tie for 45th.

Competing individually for the Rebels was Larissa Carrillo who improved her score by one stroke from yesterday’s round. The freshman will look to move up the leaderboard, sharing 37th place with a 147 (+3) score after the second day.

The Rebels will cap off the final day of the Puerto Rico Classic and the final round of their 2025 spring opener tomorrow with a shotgun start at 5:30 a.m. CT.

The Rebels

T2. Sophie Linder: 71-68—139 (-5)
T7. Caitlyn Macnab: 69-72—141 (-3)
T24. Filippa Sundquist: 71-74—145 (+1)
T37. Kajsalotta Svarvar: 73-74—147 (+3)
T45. Nicole Gal: 76-72—148 (+4)
T37. [Ind.] Larissa Carrillo: 74-73—147 (+3)

Team Leaderboard

1. No. 15 Vanderbilt: 283-282—565 (-11)
2. No. 19 Ole Miss: 284-286—570 (-6)
3. No. 2 Arkansas: 292-280—572 (-4)
4. No. 9 Northwestern: 290-283—573 (-3)
T5. No. 20 Auburn: 290-290—580 (+4)
T5. No. 16 LSU: 290-290—580 (+4)
T7. No. 22 Michigan State: 287-294—581 (+5)
T7. No. 30 Kansas State: 294-287—581 (+5)
9. No. 37 Georgia Southern: 293-292—585 (+9)
T10. North Texas: 297-290—587 (+11)
T10. No. 32 Iowa State: 296-291—587 (+11)
12. North Florida: 289-299—588 (+12)
13. No. 33 Purdue: 300-289—589 (+13)
14. Furman: 293-299—592 (+16)
15. No. 42 Minnesota: 305-292—597 (+21)
16. Kent State: 305-296—601 (+25)
UTSA: 305-298—603 (+27)
UNCW: 305-302—607 (+31)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.