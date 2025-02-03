Basketball
Ole Miss remains unranked despite pair of wins last week
Ole Miss women’s basketball team beat Georgia and then-No. 23 Vanderbilt last week, but those results didn’t impress enough voters.
Since losing a last-second game to No. 7 Texas, Ole Miss has won back-to-back games with little drama. The Rebels began the week with a 63-58 win against Georgia and then upset then-No. 23 Vanderbilt 76-61 on the Commodores’ home floor.
Apparently, none of that was enough for Ole Miss to rejoin the AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll.
After receiving eight votes in last week’s poll, the Rebels picked up three more votes but would be ranked No. 30 if the poll was larger.
It's a grrreattt morning in the Sip ☀️
Check out our highlights from the dub against No. 23 Vanderbilt! #HottyToddy | #NoCeilings pic.twitter.com/ZpbpkpScOj
— Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) February 3, 2025
The Rebels have just one game scheduled this week. They’ll host No. 15 Oklahoma on Thursday. The game will air on SEC Network+ starting at 6 p.m. A win against the Sooners should be enough for Ole Miss to rejoin the poll. And if it’s not, the question of what the Rebels have to do will need to be asked.
Here is the full list of the latest AP Top 25:
AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll
- UCLA (21-0)
- South Carolina (21-1)
- Notre Dame (19-2)
- Texas (22-2)
- UConn (21-2)
- LSU (23-1)
- USC (19-2)
- Ohio State (20-1)
- TCU (21-2)
- Duke (17-4)
- Kentucky (19-2)
- Kansas State (21-2)
- North Carolina (20-4)
- North Carolina State (17-4)
- Oklahoma (16-6)
- Maryland (17-5)
- Georgia Tech (18-4)
- West Virginia (17-4)
- Tennessee (16-5)
- Michigan State (18-4)
- California (19-4)
- Florida State (18-4)
- Alabama (18-5)
- Vanderbilt (18-5)
- Oklahoma State (18-4)
Others receiving votes: Creighton 30, Baylor 24, Illinois 13, Utah 12, Mississippi 11, Michigan 7, Minnesota 6, South Dakota St. 6, Harvard 5, Columbia 2, Richmond 1.
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|W, 63-51
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|W, 73-66
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|W, 77-65
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|W, 74-64
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|L, 81-84
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|L, 62-63
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|8:00 PM
ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|3:00 PM
TBA
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|6:00 PM
ESPN
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN