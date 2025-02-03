Connect with us

Basketball

Ole Miss remains unranked despite pair of wins last week

Ole Miss women’s basketball team beat Georgia and then-No. 23 Vanderbilt last week, but those results didn’t impress enough voters.

Published

11 hours ago

on

Since losing a last-second game to No. 7 Texas, Ole Miss has won back-to-back games with little drama. The Rebels began the week with a 63-58 win against Georgia and then upset then-No. 23 Vanderbilt 76-61 on the Commodores’ home floor.

Apparently, none of that was enough for Ole Miss to rejoin the AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll.

After receiving eight votes in last week’s poll, the Rebels picked up three more votes but would be ranked No. 30 if the poll was larger.

The Rebels have just one game scheduled this week. They’ll host No. 15 Oklahoma on Thursday. The game will air on SEC Network+ starting at 6 p.m. A win against the Sooners should be enough for Ole Miss to rejoin the poll. And if it’s not, the question of what the Rebels have to do will need to be asked.

Here is the full list of the latest AP Top 25:

AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll

  1. UCLA (21-0)
  2. South Carolina (21-1)
  3. Notre Dame (19-2)
  4. Texas (22-2)
  5. UConn (21-2)
  6. LSU (23-1)
  7. USC (19-2)
  8. Ohio State (20-1)
  9. TCU (21-2)
  10. Duke (17-4)
  11. Kentucky (19-2)
  12. Kansas State (21-2)
  13. North Carolina (20-4)
  14. North Carolina State (17-4)
  15. Oklahoma (16-6)
  16. Maryland (17-5)
  17. Georgia Tech (18-4)
  18. West Virginia (17-4)
  19. Tennessee (16-5)
  20. Michigan State (18-4)
  21. California (19-4)
  22. Florida State (18-4)
  23. Alabama (18-5)
  24. Vanderbilt (18-5)
  25. Oklahoma State (18-4)

Others receiving votes: Creighton 30, Baylor 24, Illinois 13, Utah 12, Mississippi 11, Michigan 7, Minnesota 6, South Dakota St. 6, Harvard 5, Columbia 2, Richmond 1.

