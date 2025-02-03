Rebels’ freshman makes splash in first collegiate matches in KC

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss’ newly-signed freshman, Alice Soulié, shined in her collegiate debut against Kansas City on Saturday in Tulsa, Okla.

The freshman won both her singles and doubles matches to begin her Ole Miss dual career undefeated. She joined Ole Miss’ other freshman, Brooklyn Olson, to accomplish that feat this season.

Soulié joined Ole Miss as an incoming freshman out of Angers, France. She reached a career-high No. 413 in the ITF Junior rankings while claiming 47 wins in the circuit. In the professional ranks, Soulié added 31 wins.

FIRST OF MANY FOR THE FRESHIE🔥 Alice and Annie win their court, 6-1!! pic.twitter.com/56XrCMaxKs — Ole Miss Women's Tennis (@OleMissWTennis) February 1, 2025

Teamed up with Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher, Soulié stepped onto the court for the first time as a Rebel in the second slot of doubles. The French connection soared, only letting up one game to defeat Kansas City’s Catherine Chrobak and Amal Gati, 6-1.

Soulié rode that momentum into singles, sliding onto the sixth court in the lineup. The standout kept the trend from doubles, by only giving one game throughout her straight set victory. Soulié completed her first collegiate dual singles on the road, 6-1, 6-0.

PHEMOM. Alice wins her first collegiate singles match, 6-1,6-0!! pic.twitter.com/2QeGVOxMX1 — Ole Miss Women's Tennis (@OleMissWTennis) February 1, 2025

Rebel fans will get their first chance to see the new signee in action on Feb. 16 when Ole Miss takes on Iowa and Alcorn State in a doubleheader. The match will kick off at 11 a.m. when the Rebels take on the Hawkeyes.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story