Rebel Roundup: How to watch No. 15 Oklahoma at Ole Miss

Ole Miss women’s basketball gets to deliver its Welcome-to-the-SEC gift Thursday night when No. 15 Oklahoma makes the trip to SJB Pavilion.

It won’t be a new experience, though, for the Sooners who faced the Rebels last season in Oxford, Miss. The Sooners notched a 10-point win on that November 2023 night, but face a different Ole Miss team this time.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to Ole Miss against No. 15 Oklahoma:

How to Watch: No. 15 Oklahoma at Ole Miss

Who: No. 15 Oklahoma (16-6, 4-5 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-6, 6-3 SEC)

When: 6:30 p.m. p.m., Thursday, February 6

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Series: Oklahoma leads the all-time series, 3-2

Last meeting: Oklahoma won 80-70 in Oxford, Miss. (November 9, 2023)

Last time out, Sooners: lost to then-No. 12 Kentucky, 95-86

Last time out, Rebels: def. then-No. 23 Vanderbilt, 76-61

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss vs. No. 15 Oklahoma, Oxford, Miss., 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Softball: Ole Miss vs. No. 25 Clemson, Boca Raton, Fla., 10 a.m.

Softball: Ole Miss vs. Florida Atlantic, Boca Raton, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

