Connect with us

Basketball

No. 25 Ole Miss vs. LSU: Key Injuries & SEC Matchup Preview

Ole Miss faces struggling LSU in a crucial SEC game. Check out key injuries, player updates, and what to expect in this matchup.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) drives to the basket as Kentucky guard Jaxson Robinson (2) defends.

No. 25 Ole Miss men’s basketball has an excellent opportunity to improve its standings in the SEC standings and its resume for the NCAA Tournament next month.

The Rebels (17-6, 6-4 SEC) face an LSU team that’s won just one game in conference play and has a 12-10 overall record. However, the Tigers have been without one of their best players for the last 14 games and that won’t change for the rest of the season.

LSU forward Jalen Reed, who had averaged 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in LSU’s first eight games, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Tigers’ 85-75 win against Florida State in early December.

Reed, unsurprisingly, was listed in the SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report released Friday night. The Tigers also listed forward Daimion Collins as questionable for Saturday night’s game. Collins has logged an average of 21.6 minutes per game, 7.9 ppg and 4.3 rbg.

Ole Miss had one player listed on its availability report, which was guard Matthew Murrell.

Murrell, who has averaged 11.8 ppg, 3.5 rbg, 2.2 assists per game and 2.1 steals per game, was listed as probable in the report and Ole Miss fans should expect to see him on the court Saturday night.

Ole Miss and LSU will meet Saturday night in Baton Rogue, La. with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ MissouriL, 83-75
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs TexasW, 72-69
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 AuburnL, 92-82
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 KentuckyW, 98-84
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.