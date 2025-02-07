No. 25 Ole Miss vs. LSU: Key Injuries & SEC Matchup Preview

No. 25 Ole Miss men’s basketball has an excellent opportunity to improve its standings in the SEC standings and its resume for the NCAA Tournament next month.

The Rebels (17-6, 6-4 SEC) face an LSU team that’s won just one game in conference play and has a 12-10 overall record. However, the Tigers have been without one of their best players for the last 14 games and that won’t change for the rest of the season.

LSU forward Jalen Reed, who had averaged 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in LSU’s first eight games, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Tigers’ 85-75 win against Florida State in early December.

Reed, unsurprisingly, was listed in the SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report released Friday night. The Tigers also listed forward Daimion Collins as questionable for Saturday night’s game. Collins has logged an average of 21.6 minutes per game, 7.9 ppg and 4.3 rbg.

Ole Miss had one player listed on its availability report, which was guard Matthew Murrell.

Murrell, who has averaged 11.8 ppg, 3.5 rbg, 2.2 assists per game and 2.1 steals per game, was listed as probable in the report and Ole Miss fans should expect to see him on the court Saturday night.

Ole Miss and LSU will meet Saturday night in Baton Rogue, La. with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.