No. 25 Ole Miss escapes with last-second win against LSU

As far as No. 25 Ole Miss is concerned, a win is a win even if it means orchestrating a double-digit comeback against an inferior team.

That’s the exact situation the Rebels found themselves in Saturday night against an LSU team that has won just one SEC game this season.

Ole Miss trailed the Tigers by 10 points with 2:52 left in the game and ended the game on a 13-0 run capped off by Dre Davis scoring the game-winning tip-in with less than a second to play to give the Rebels a 72-70 win.

The first half saw both teams shoot nearly 50.0 percent from the floor, as LSU took a 39-33 lead into the halftime break. LSU held a plus-five advantage on the glass over the first 20 minutes including seven offensive rebounds. Sean Pedulla led the Rebels with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting as Dre Davis added eight points and 50.0 percent shooting in the first half.

Taylor’s Take

This was a trap game for Ole Miss that it nearly didn’t escape from. The Rebels are coming off a dominant win against No. 14 Kentucky and a close loss to then-No. 1 Auburn. They’re in the middle of a pair of back-to-back road games unranked SEC teams that aren’t expected to be in the NCAA Tournament, LSU and South Carolina.

After Wednesday’s game against the Gamecocks, the Rebels face a difficult slate of games to end the season. So, it’s easy to see how the Rebels could have taken LSU for granted and was lucky to escape with a last-second win.

Don’t expect the Rebels to take South Carolina for granted, though.